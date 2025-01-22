Arsenal are reportedly ready to do business for Benjamin Sesko, and it’s known that a ‘big offer’ may ‘tempt’ RB Leipzig into selling him ‘now’ rather than in the summer.

The Gunners are well aware of the need to improve upon their attacking options. Raheem Sterling was hardly getting a sniff at the start of the season, being seemingly unfancied by Mikel Arteta, but injuries have him starting games.

Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka will be out for sustained periods, and if Arsenal are to push for silverware, they are unlikely to want to rely on Sterling, who has started just seven games all season.

RB Leipzig forward Sesko is one of their top targets, and it’s widely reported he has a gentleman’s agreement to leave the club in the summer.

But according to the Mirror, Arsenal will ‘see if they can tempt’ the Bundesliga outfit to sell Sesko now.

Indeed, it’s believed they are frontrunners for the signing, and there’s a feeling they want to do business.

The odds are currently said to be against Leipzig selling in January, but a bigger offer ‘may tempt them’ and so the Gunners know what they have to do.

Various figures quoted

One report not long ago suggested Arsenal were weighing up a £70million bid for Sesko, which might be the sort of figure Leipzig could say yes to, especially given in the summer, it’s believed the striker would be allowed to go for £60million.

But following that, a report stated that the Gunners had actually set aside £59million for the transfer.

As such, it is unclear what figure they would be happy to pay, but it does at least seem that they could try their hand in January.

Convincing Sesko into the move won’t be a problem, as it’s believed Arsenal have remained in touch, and the striker has already declared his willingness to join.

Whether it’s now or in the summer, the north London outfit seem to have a good chance of getting their man.

Arsenal round-up: Cunha route known

Arsenal also know the route they’d have to take to land Matheus Cunha, with a journalist stating ‘mega money’ stands between them and the Wolves man.

But another striker, Dusan Vlahovic, could be available for a reduced price.

Yet more news on attackers comes as the Gunners are reportedly ‘ready to go crazy’ to sign Inter Milan star striker Marcus Thuram.

Meanwhile, Arteta has suggested that Fabio Vieira could be recalled from his loan, as one potential solution to current issues at the Emirates.

