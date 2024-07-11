Jakub Kiwior could be used as a makeweight by Arsenal in the deal for Riccardo Calafiori

Arsenal may have an ace in the hole in their bid to sign Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori – with one player reportedly used as a makeweight as part of a possible deal.

Calafiori has been a target for Arsenal for quite some time, but the defender has also been linked with Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, Juventus, and Real Madrid.

The Serie A side are understood to want £43m for the Italy international, who impressed for his country during Euro 2024 in recent weeks.

With his talents being plain for all to see on the European stage, recruiting him may be tough. However, that has not stopped Arsenal reportedly agreeing personal terms with the 22-year-old.

It is not certain the left-footer, who reportedly could join Mikel Arteta’s men on a five-year deal on £65,000-a-week wages, will head to the Emirates, though.

Just because personal terms have been agreed, Bologna – who are preparing for life in the Champions League in 2024/25 – may have the final say on where he plays next season.

It seems one place where Calafiori, whose career was nearly ended at the age of 16 due to a serious knee injury while at Roma in 2018, is Juventus.

Bologna director rules out one move

According to Bologna director Giovanni Sartori, the centre-back – who was once deemed not good enough by Jose Mourinho at Roma – may head abroad this summer.

He said, via Fabrizio Romano earlier this month: “I think he will not end up joining Juventus. Probably he can go abroad, in case we decide to sell him. We’d like to keep Calafiori so let’s see what happens.”

The 6ft 2in Italian – whose contract runs until 2027 – has himself previously admitted he would be open to a Premier League move one day.

He told Italian publication Voce Giallorossa in late 2022: “I have two images: Going back to Italy, perhaps in Rome, or my dream would be to play in the Premier League. I really like West Ham or Chelsea.”

Now, Italian outlet TuttoBolognaWeb claims Arsenal have a potential trump card in the form of Gunners defender Jakub Kiwior.

The Poland international signed for Arsenal from Spezia in January 2023 and has since gone onto play 38 times for the north London side.

Arsenal have Calafiori ‘trump card’

However, the Pole has had to be patient under Arteta, with 14 of his appearances coming off the bench – much of which have been at left-back.

Due to his somewhat bit-part role at Arsenal, something that may continue next season with the return of left-back Jurrien Timber, that may open the door for Bologna to sign him as part of a Calafiori deal.

The report adds the Serie A team are interested in the 24-year-old and they may propose a season-long loan with an option to buy during the summer of 2025.

Juventus are also reportedly admirers of Kiwior but Arsenal could use him to their advantage in their bid to seal the Calafiori deal in the coming weeks.

Arsenal are likely to have to pay at least £43m for the Italian as it is understood Basel are owed 40 per cent of the sell-on fee. It remains to be seen if they can get this transfer over the line and if Kiwior will head the other way.