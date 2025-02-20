Arsenal are reportedly preparing a ‘proposal’ to Real Madrid for Endrick, who despite being named in the report as ‘one of the most promising players in world football’ could continue to have limited playing time.

Endrick made waves with a fee move worth approximately £50million (€60m/$62.6m) as an 18-year-old. He scored on his debuts in both the Champions League and La Liga to prove his worth.

The Brazilian youngster is far from nailing down his place at Real, though, playing just over 400 minutes this season, and he watched preferred striker Kylian Mbappe knock a hat-trick past Manchester City in the Champions League, in a game he himself played for just a minute.

A Fichajes report states that though Endrick is ‘one of the most promising players in world football’, the fierce competition up top could continue to limit his playing time.

Arsenal could look to take advantage, with the report stating the Gunners have a ‘proposal’ of £50million (€60m/$62.6m) ‘in preparations’.

It’s believed Mikel Arteta’s side see Endrick as a top asset ‘for the present and future’, which could lead Endrick to view the move as positive, knowing there’s likely to be more opportunity at the Emirates than he currently gets.

DON’T MISS: The SEVEN Arsenal players out of contract in 2026: Keep or sell?

How would Endrick fit at Arsenal?

Endrick is capable of playing anywhere across the front line, but is mainly a striker, having played the vast majority of his football there.

It is hard to expect an 18-year-old to displace Mbappe, one of the world’s very best strikers.

But at Arsenal, there is not a world-class striker who would definitively keep him out of the side. Provided everyone is fit, the competition up top would be from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

The latter had nine Premier League goals this season before getting injured, following on from 13 last season – not the types of dominant displays which will lead Arsenal to titles.

Jesus did not score his first Premier League goal this season until December, so if Endrick showed good enough form early on, he could cement his place as the Gunners’ main striker immediately.

If he continues on the path many feel he will, he should both be able to do that, and retain his place indefinitely.

Arsenal round-up: Huge Isak offer incoming

Arsenal are looking at other strikers, though, and a report stating Newcastle value Alexander Isak at £150million also suggests that the Gunners are planning a formal offer for him, in the knowledge he’ll not be moving for much less than that.

Another linked striker, Dusan Vlahovic, could be allowed to leave Juventus for as low as £33million, given his contract is running down and Randal Kolo Muani is performing aptly up top for the Serie A side.

Meanwhile, an Arsenal insider has claimed that a move for Harry Kane would not be pursued because of the age of the iconic forward (32).

And the Gunners have been told that they have a “massive chance” of securing the signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.

Which striker is best for Arsenal?