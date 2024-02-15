Arsenal officially confirm departure of forgotten man who’s played just seven times this season

Arsenal winger Marquinhos has joined Brazilian giants Fluminense on loan until January 2025 after a deal was agreed between the two clubs.

The Gunners signed the 20-year-old from Sao Paulo on a five-year deal for approximately £3m in 2022 but he has never lived up to expectations at the Emirates.

Marquinhos made only three appearances for Arsenal last season – a measly 70 minutes of playing time in total – and made just one goal contribution.

The youngster was then sent on loan FC Nantes at the start of this season but didn’t have any real impact, playing seven times and assisting once.

Mikel Arteta decided to terminate Marquinhos’ loan deal with Nantes last month and now Arsenal have found a new team to send him to where he may be better suited – Fluminense.

The winger will have to perform much better for them if he wants to have any chance of breaking into the Gunner’s team in the future.

Marquinhos’ move to Fluminense confirmed by Arsenal

Arsenal confirmed Marquinhos’ loan move to Fluminense in a statement on their website.

“Marquinhos will be joining the reigning Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense on loan until January 2025,” it reads.

“They won the prestigious South American trophy for the first time in their history when they defeated Boca Juniors 2-1 back in November 2023.”

“Everyone at Arsenal wishes Marquinhos all the best for his loan spell with Fluminense and look forward to seeing his continued development.”

The Standard released a report shortly after the deal was announced, claiming that Fluminense have paid a loan fee to Arsenal to secure the deal.

The fee is what helped Fluminense beat rivals Corinthians to the winger’s signature.

They also claim that Fluminense have the option to sign Marquinhos permanently in the summer ‘if certain clauses are met.’

Therefore, the Brazilian attacker may have already played his last game for Arsenal, which contradicts their statement somewhat.

Marquinhos didn’t seem to be in Arteta’s long-term plans regardless, so a permanent move away from the Emirates may be the best thing for his career.

