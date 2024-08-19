Arsenal aim to offload five players including two academy graduates plus a trio signed for £76m prior to the August 30 deadline, and Everton, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Wolves are all spying moves.

Arsenal haven’t been as busy as the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United this summer. But given their squad was in a far healthier state to begin with, fewer moves were needed.

David Raya was signed to a permanent deal worth £27m following a successful loan spell last term. Riccardo Calafiori was next to sign after paying £42m to Bologna.

The third and potentially final player to arrive is expected to be Mikel Merino. Arsenal have agreed a four-year deal with the Real Sociedad midfielder.

A broad agreement on a transfer fee understood to be worth €35m/£29.8m has also been forged. The two clubs have held discussions over how to structure the deal which is expected to be finalised at some stage this week.

Regarding exits, Nuno Tavares (Lazio) and Albert Sambi Lokonga (Sevilla) have left via the loan route.

Permanent sales have also been sealed for Emile Smith Rowe (Fulham) and young pair Mika Biereth (Sturm Graz) and Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Genoa).

But per a series of fresh updates, no fewer than FIVE more exits – all involving first-team players – are on the cards before the window slams shut.

The quintet in question are Aaron Ramsdale, Jakub Kiwior, Kieran Tierney, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah.

Wolves, Leicester, Everton, Crystal Palace prepare moves

Ramsdale has made no secret of his unhappiness at losing his starting place to Raya. TEAMtalk broke the news on Monday morning that Wolves have made contact with Arsenal regarding the 26-year-old England international.

However, Wolves’ approach isn’t likely to satisfy the Gunners who greatly prefer a sale to a loan. As you might expect, Wolves’ intention is to make a loan bid.

Arsenal have already rejected a loan approach for Ramsdale from Ajax this summer.

Regarding the defenders, Kiwior and Tierney are both surplus to requirements following Calafiori’s arrival and Jurrien Timber’s return to fitness.

Mikel Arteta can also call upon Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu on the left side of his defence.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Kiwior is a genuine contender to leave Arsenal in the coming days.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Rudy Galetti, revealed Juventus have held preliminary talks over the move.

Crystal Palace – who are at risk of losing one or both of Marc Guehi (Newcastle) and Joachim Andersen (Fulham) – have also contacted Arsenal.

Tierney may be harder to shift given he’s still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained with Scotland at Euro 2024.

The left-back hasn’t featured at all in pre-season, though Football London state exit opportunities will be sought nonetheless.

Leicester want Nelson, Everton prepare Nketiah bid

Moving further up the field, the Telegraph state Leicester are showing interest in Nelson having failed to agree a deal to bring Wilfried Zaha back to the Premier League.

The issue of Nelson’s high salary – believed to be in excess of £120,000-a-week – is an obvious barrier to any deal with the Foxes.

Finally, multiple reports state Everton are preparing a loan bid for Nketiah who is way down the pecking order in the striker position.

Marseille and Bournemouth both sought to sign Nketiah earlier in August. However, after seeing two bids rejected and baulking at Arsenal’s €30m/£25.8m demands, Marseille went on to sign Elye Wahi from Rennes instead.

Bournemouth also swerved Nketiah after moving for FC Porto’s Evanilson to take the place vacated through Dominic Solanke’s transfer to Tottenham.

That’s left Arsenal scrambling to find a new suitor for Nketiah who is willing to leave in order to play regularly elsewhere.

Everton are understood to be readying a loan bid, though Arsenal would prefer a permanent sale.

A loan that contains an obligation to buy could serve as a worthy compromise.

