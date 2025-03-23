Arsenal are considering a swoop for former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane and a report has revealed the likelihood of him leaving Bayern Munich, and the other clubs in the race.

The Gunners have enjoyed a relatively successful season but look set to miss out on the Premier League title again, with Liverpool 12 points clear at the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta retains the full backing of the London club and another big transfer window is on the horizon, with the manager keen to strengthen in several positions.

As we have previously stated, Arsenal are keen to sign a new winger. According to The Sun, they are ‘weighing up’ a move for ex-City star Sane.

Sane’s contract with Bayern is set to expire at the end of the season and therefore Arsenal ‘could land him for free.’ The report highlights ‘the lack of any talks between Bayern and Sane’ over an extension, which has put the Gunners on ‘red alert’.

With ‘no negotiations’ currently ongoing, Arsenal will reportedly ‘focus’ on a move for Sane this summer – although there will likely be competition.

The 29-year-old has notched 57 goals and 50 assists in 210 appearances for Bayern since leaving City in 2020. However, he hasn’t been given consistent minutes by Vincent Kompany, starting only 12 of Bayern’s 26 league games so far this term.

READ MORE: Martin Odegaard wants Arsenal to sign ‘the best player in the world’

Arsenal have other forward targets in mind – sources

As mentioned, we have consistently reported that Arsenal could look to bring in a new winger this summer – even if they already have the likes of Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri at their disposal.

Signing Sane could be an avenue Arteta goes down if he is available on a free, but there is still time for Bayern to reignite contract talks, while other elite sides such as Barcelona and Liverpool have also been linked with him.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has reported that one of Arsenal’s top targets for this summer is Athletic Club winger Nico Williams. The Gunners would be unlikely to sign both him and Sane.

We understand that Arsenal’s interest in Williams is serious. The winger is under contract in Bilbao until 2027, but his deal contains a release clause. Reports have differed over the fee, but TEAMtalk can confirm the clause is set at €58m (£48.9m, $63.5m), which Athletic expect in one payment if triggered.

However, the Gunners are also admirers of Matheus Cunha, who soon-to-be sporting director Berta is keen on believing the Wolves’ attackers profile is a strong fit. Cunha has a release clause of £62.5m.

Arsenal are unlikely to sign Williams and Cunha, even if the Wolves star can play more as a centre-forward than a winger.

With this in mind, Arsenal could make an opportunistic move for Williams this summer, but our information suggests that they are focusing on other forward targets, for now at least.

DON’T MISS: The SEVEN Arsenal players out of contract in 2026: Keep or sell?

Latest Arsenal news: Liverpool duo wanted,

🔴 Arsenal considering TWO raids on Liverpool after Reds sour on star with frustrating weakness

🔴 Real Madrid to hijack ‘virtually completed’ Arsenal deal in transformative triple signing

🔴 Arteta delight with explosive winger ‘closer’ to joining Arsenal above all others

Arsenal quiz: Leaver with most appearances per window