Arsenal could let William Saliba go if they receive a pair of stars in return

Arsenal are reportedly ‘open’ to letting William Saliba leave for Real Madrid, as long as they receive a pair of stars from the La Liga giants in return.

Saliba has been linked with Real for some time. That’s unsurprising, given he’s become one of the best defenders in the Premier League over the past few years.

It was suggested of late that their ‘usual strategy’ will be followed, in which they stay close to a player and look to convince them to join on a free transfer – for Saliba, that won’t come until 2027.

But there could be another option, with Defensa Central stating Arsenal ‘would be open’ to negotiating the exit of the £86million-rated centre-back if Real ‘provide’ young stars Arda Guler and Endrick.

However, the report is adamant those being given up is ‘something that’s not going to happen’ as Florentino Perez ‘doesn’t want to let go of either of them’.

As such, the report, in line with others, suggests Real will look to sign Saliba as a free agent.

It’s said they believe that is the ‘best option’, though the defender would ‘have to be very convinced’ to run down his contract with Arsenal to sign with Real, and that may be unlikely.

Arsenal have eclipsed Real Madrid

Saliba has played 180 minutes in the Champions League against Arsenal this season – across two legs of the quarter-finals – and helped the Gunners stem the flow of goals to just one, while watching his attack stick five past Los Blancos.

The shutout in the first game suggests Saliba is currently part of a defence who could keep any side at bay, and the result, a side who are better than Real.

As such, convincing him to leave Arsenal for the club he’s just beaten comfortably could be a hard sell.

If the Gunners go on to win the Champions League, any club trying to prise any of their players away could be tough, as they’ll know they’re among the best group in Europe.

Arsenal round-up: Gunners want Brentford defender

Arsenal could have a potential replacement for Saliba lined up, anyway, with reports suggesting they’ve been hugely impressed by Brentford’s Nathan Collins this season, and are looking closely at the opportunity to sign him.

It’s also believed they will be given a free run at Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, as Barcelona have dipped out of the race.

Arsenal will, though, have competition for goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who they’ve been tracking for a while, with Manchester United entering the race.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware the Gunners have genuine interest in Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, who is likely to depart the Bundesliga giants in the summer.

