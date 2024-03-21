Arsenal open talks with ‘world class’ midfielder whose key demand could make or break agreement

Arsenal are int talks over a contract extension for Jorginho and what an agreement hinges on has emerged

Arsenal have entered talks with a player labelled world class by Mikel Arteta, and a key demand that will make or break an agreement – and whether the Gunners will meet it – has come to light.

Arsenal are once again competing for top honours and their 20-year wait for a Premier League title may end this season. Furthermore, the Gunners progressed to the quarter-final stage of the Champions League for the first time since 2010 when squeezing past FC Porto on penalties one week ago. Their reward is a tie with Bayern Munich and old foe Harry Kane.

Key to Arsenal’s surge over recent seasons has been their exemplary hit-rate in the transfer market.

The vast bulk of new recruits – whether signed for big fees like Declan Rice (£105m) or smaller sums like Jorginho (£12m) – have made instant impacts at the Emirates.

Jorginho has produced exemplary displays against the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle in 2024. So high were his standards, in fact, that his manager insisted he’s world class.

When asked if Jorginho fit that top tier billing, Arteta recently replied: “He is certainly.”

Two other additions made during Arteta’s reign – Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu – both penned contract extensions in the last seven days.

It’s now Jorginho’s turn to step up to the negotiating table, with various sources confirming a new deal is on the cards.

The Italy international’s existing deal expires at season’s end. Arsenal hold an option for an extra year, though the Evening Standard claimed they intend to reward Jorginho with a brand new deal crafted from scratch.

The inference there is any new deal would either be for more than one year, or come with a raised salary, or perhaps both.

Fabrizio Romano then claimed on March 4 that talks between the player’s camp and Arsenal would open later in the month.

According to a fresh update from online outlet Football Insider, those discussions have begun.

Jorginho wants two-year commitment

FI state Jorginho is keen to extend his stay in north London, though will demand he receive a two-year offer.

Multi-year deals aren’t all that common for ageing players. Jorginho is 32 and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will accede to his demand.

However, given Arteta is clearly a huge admirer of Jorginho who it seems is content to accept a squad role, the signs do look positive.

Furthermore, as the Evening Standard alluded to, a multi-year deal may be in Arsenal’s thinking given they’re hopeful of forging a new agreement from scratch rather than simply trigger their one-year option.

