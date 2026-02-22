Arsenal to overhaul their defence with Spanish speedster eyed and £50m star heading for exit

The future of Ben White at Arsenal is ‘far from certain’ according to sources who’ve also named which speedy Spaniard could take his place in a summer shake-up.

Arsenal’s title challenge has been built on solidity at the back and set pieces. Yet despite boasting the league’s meanest rearguard once again, we can reveal change is on the horizon in the right-back position.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Arsenal are considering new options at full-back this summer, with the future of £50m man Ben White far from certain amid significantly reduced minutes, and they’ve been watching Ivan Fresneda closely.

Fresneda is once again emerging as a player of huge interest to a number of Premier League clubs, with Arsenal now joining the chase.

The 21-year-old is fulfilling the potential he first showed at Real Valladolid – a rise that previously saw Europe’s elite, including Newcastle United, Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund – all hold talks before he opted for Portuguese giants Sporting CP.

After taking time to settle in Lisbon, the Spanish Under-21 international has, over the last 18 months, established himself as one of the most exciting young right-backs in Europe.

Rated as one of the fastest defenders in the Champions League, Fresneda’s performances have reignited interest from more than half-a-dozen Premier League clubs, all of whom have been checking on him in recent weeks.

The Gunners are actively assessing their defensive options and see the Spanish youngster as a potential fit for their evolving squad.

Man City, Newcastle pose threat

Sources have also told us that Manchester City are admirers, with sporting director Hugo Viana – who previously won the race to take Fresneda to Sporting – well aware of the player’s potential and fit for the Premier League.

City’s interest is being driven by Viana’s belief that Fresneda could be an ideal addition to Pep Guardiola’s defensive ranks.

Newcastle, who came close to landing him before, also remain interested as their right-back situation is set for a shake-up with Kieran Trippier and Emil Krafth both expected to depart at the end of the season.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Biggest transfer stories today – Liverpool want THREE Spurs stars / £175m Man Utd double coup

In other news, Liverpool could capitalise on the uncertainty at Tottenham Hotspur by signing at least one of their players this summer, with sublime talent Luka Vuskovic having become the third star to appear on the Reds’ shortlist.

Elsewhere, Man Utd are looking to sign Sandro Tonali and another elite Newcastle United star in a double deal that could cost £175million (€200m / $236m), according to reports.

READ MORE: Nott’m Forest already lining up Arsenal star in shock first summer signing