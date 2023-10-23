Arsenal pair including recent signing ‘could move on’ in January; Liverpool target would take their place

Arsenal could hijack a Liverpool midfield deal in January, though exits are required first and a report has revealed two high profile stars who could make way.

The Gunners splashed the cash over the summer when spending over £200m to sign Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. David Raya also joined, though via an initial season-long loan.

Of the four it’s only Rice who is making a positive impact thus far. Raya has looked shaky and prone to errors in recent games, while Timber cruelly suffered an ACL injury on his debut. Havertz, meanwhile, was only a substitute in Arsenal’s last two league encounters against Manchester City and Chelsea.

With added impact from new signings minimal, various reports claim Mikel Arteta is lining up a January move for Brazil international Andre.

The 22-year-old plays primarily as a holding midfielder for Fluminense and was the subject of several failed bids by Liverpool over the summer.

The Reds have been tipped to reignite their move in January, though now face stiff competition from Arsenal.

But according to Football Insider, Arsenal must move players on before they can make new signings. The fact Raya’s deal was restricted to a loan and not a permanent move is evidence of the fact Arsenal don’t have wriggle room when it comes to Financial Fair Play.

To loosen the shackles, FI claim midfielders Jorginho and Thomas Partey could be sold in the winter window.

That’s despite Jorginho only arriving at the club less than one year ago. It’s claimed both players are attracting interest, though from where isn’t stated.

Nonetheless, it’s common knowledge Partey was courted by Juventus in the off-season as well as clubs in Saudi Arabia. Juventus are expected to be in the market for a new midfielder in January on the back of Paul Pogba (doping) and Nicolo Fagioli’s (betting) suspensions.

Italian outlet Calciomercato recently claimed Jorginho is also on the Turin club’s radar.

Arteta clearing the deck for Andre?

‘Departures for either player could see Arsenal rival Liverpool for the signing of Andre’ add Football Insider.

Liverpool are believed to be the frontrunners at present, though that could change if Arsenal line up an exit for Jorginho or Partey ahead of the window opening.

Fluminense will compete against Boca Juniors in the 2023 Copa Libertadores final on November 4. The club’s presence in the latter stages of the competition was what torpedoed Liverpool’s attempts to sign Andre in the off-season.

But once that competition concludes, Fluminense are expected to begin entertaining offers for their combative midfielder ahead of a potential January switch.

Andre is expected to fetch Fluminense a fee in the €30m-€40m (approx. £26m-£35m) range when the time comes to test his mettle in Europe.

