Arsenal are ready to raid Eintracht Frankfurt to bring Hugo Larsson to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to a German report, with TEAMtalk sources revealing that the midfielder is one of three players at the Bundesliga club that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are keen on.

Larsson is one of the best young midfielders in the Bundesliga and has been a star for Eintracht over the years. Since joining the German club from Malmo FF in the summer of 2023, Larsson has played 110 matches for them, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in the process.

Arsenal have long been interested in Larsson, with CaughtOffSide reporting in February 2025 that the Gunners were in direct talks with the midfielder’s agents for a move in the summer of 2025.

In April 2025, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey backed the claim that Arsenal were keen on Larsson, noting that the Gunners have been ‘checking on’ the Sweden international.

No move materialised last summer, but it seems that Arsenal are now determined to get a deal done.

According to Fussball Daten, Arsenal are ‘leading the chase’ for Larsson, along with Liverpool, with Real Madrid also monitoring him.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to view ‘Larsson’s 90% pass completion rate and tactical discipline as the missing piece of the puzzle for his midfield’.

The German media outlet has also revealed that Arsenal plan to make a bid of €50million (£43.5m, $59m), including add-ons, for the 21-year-old.

Fussball Daten has reported: ‘Leaked documents suggest that the Gunners are preparing an initial bid of €40 million plus €10 million in bonuses to test Frankfurt’s resolve.’

That may not be enough, though, as Eintracht are said to want €65m (£56.6m, $76.7m) for the 21-year-old, who has been hailed in the report.

Fussball Daten has noted about Larsson: ‘Statistically, Larsson is in a league of his own.

‘Averaging 12.4 kilometres per game, his work rate is virtually unmatched in the Bundesliga.

‘Whether playing as a deep-lying playmaker or a dynamic number eight, his composure under pressure makes him a plug-and-play player for any top team.”

Arsenal want TWO more Eintracht Frankfurt stars

Larsson is not the only Eintracht player that Arsenal are showing interest in, with sources revealing to TEAMtalk the names of two other stars of the Bundesliga club that the north London club are scouting.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Arsenal are keeping tabs on Eintracht defenders Nathaniel Brown and Nnamdi Collins.

Brown is one of the best young left-backs in the Bundesliga, with Manchester United also keeping tabs on the 22-year-old Germany international.

Collins can operate as a centre-back and as a right-back, and we understand that Arsenal have taken a shine to the 22-year-old.

Sources have told us that Arsenal view Collins as a player with similarities to Ben White, who could leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.

However, Arsenal are not alone in their admiration of the Germany international defender.

We understand that Liverpool and Manchester City are among the clubs that have scouted Collins and have been impressed with him.

