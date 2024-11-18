Arsenal are reportedly planning a ‘strong offensive’ for Barcelona forward Raphinha, though they have been told that he will not leave for under £84million.

Ahead of almost every transfer window since he left England in 2022, Raphinha has been linked with a move back. Multiple top sides have seemingly identified his talent as something they want in their side.

Arsenal have been one of the most heavily linked over the past couple of years, and seem to remain in the hunt.

Indeed, according to Fichajes, the Gunners are planning a ‘strong offensive’ for the attacker, amid scintillating form in Spain.

It is believed they are willing to lodge a bid of €90million (£75m/$95m) for the Brazilian.

However, it’s said that Barca are not willing to part with Raphinha for less than €100million (£84m/$106m).

Raphinha’s price rise

When Leeds sold Raphinha to Barcelona in 2022, after just two seasons in England, he commanded a £55million fee.

Two years later, having become one of the most important players in the Barca system, he could cost almost £30million north of that.

Given how he has performed this season, with 12 goals and 10 assists already in 17 games, it would not be a surprise if somebody did in fact pay the inflated price for him.

The 27-year-old is one of the most sought-after wingers on the planet, with Manchester City and Newcastle also among those reported to be interested in him of late.

