Arsenal plotting £26m bid for English starlet to bring him home from Euro side and help Arteta

Arsenal could reportedly look to lodge an offer of around £26million for Borussia Dortmund youngster Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, which they feel could convince the Bundesliga side to sell.

The Gunners have had two solid seasons in the last campaign and now. Indeed, they finished second to Manchester City last term after leading the league for most of the way.

They’re well within the fight for the title again this season. They and City have played the same amount of games, and Arsenal are one point behind last season’s title winners, who currently occupy second place.

The Gunners are currently five points behind leaders Liverpool, but could cut that to two with a win in their next game, before the Reds next play.

They’ve been there or thereabouts for two years now, and everything being put in place at the club is to reach the goal of being Premier League champions for the first time since 2003/04.

That’ll mean for more talent coming to the club in the next few windows to get them nearer to where they want to be.

An elite striker is one of the priorities, with the likes of Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres on their list for the moment.

But Arteta is looking to the future, too, and is maintaining the push for 19-year-old Bynoe-Gittens.

Arsenal plot £26m Bynoe-Gittens bid

Indeed, it’s been reported for months that Arsenal are one of the Premier League sides looking to bring the young Englishman back home from German side Dortmund.

Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United have all been linked with the winger, too.

And while Dortmund are ‘not interested in selling’ as per Fichajes, the Gunners could lodge a bid they’ll seriously consider.

Indeed, the report states Arsenal ‘could make an offer’ of €30million (approx £26million), which could ‘change’ the German side’s minds.

Bynoe-Gittens could be ready for big move

Dortmund have not given Bynoe-Gittens too much to deal with yet in his senior career, but the chances they have given him, he’s taken.

Indeed, the 19-year-old has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 45 senior games – a lot of those from the bench in the early stages.

But in 15 Bundesliga games last season, Bynoe-Gittens scored three goals and assisted once.

That allowed for a more regular role this season, with the winger starting 10 of his 16 league appearances, and directly contributing to five goals – two in one game on his third start this season.

He also scored and assisted in a Champions League win over AC Milan – his most mature performance to date – and that suggests that if he made he move to Arsenal, he would not be out of place.

