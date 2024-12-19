Arsenal are reportedly planning to sign a goalkeeper in the summer and Atalanta’s 6ft 5in Marco Carnesecchi is said to be high on their list of transfer targets.

David Raya is now firmly established as the club’s No.1 after winning the Golden Glove while on loan last season and has been impressive through the first few months of the new campaign.

However, there is due to be a slot available as the Spaniard’s backup, with 35-year-old Neto out of contract in the summer and likely to quit Arsenal at the end of the season when his deal expires.

Youngsters like Tommy Setford and Jack Porter are highly thought of at the club but Mikel Arteta wants a more experienced option when Neto walks away.

And Italian publication Tuttosport reports that Carnesecchi is on Arsenal’s radar as they view the 24-year-old as a more than capable backup to Raya.

Carnesecchi joined Atalanta as a teenager in 2017 and, having spent loan spells at Trapani and Cremonese, earned himself the starting spot at his current club in the 2023/24 season.

The goalkeeper made 27 Serie A appearances last campaign and has made 15 this season having established himself as first choice. He also has Champions League experience, making six appearances in the competition so far this season.

However, Atalanta are in no rush to sell the Italy Under-21 international, despite the fact that his contract runs out in the summer of 2026 and the prospect of him walking away for nothing is beginning to loom larger.

Carnesecchi could be available in bargain deal

Tuttosport adds, however, that Atalanta could opt to cash in on Carnesecchi in the summer while they still can.

From the player’s point of view, given that he worked hard to earn a No.1 spot in Italy, it’s reported that Carnesecchi will want some assurances that he will actually be genuine competition for Raya and not find himself in Neto’s position.

The Brazilian goalkeeper arrived in the summer but is yet to make an appearance in any competition for his current club.

Neto made 63 appearances at Bournemouth after signing from Barcelona in 2022, where he played 21 times in three seasons at the Camp Nou.

The fact that he’s not even been trusted in the Carabao Cup for a Gunners side that booked their place in the last four on Wednesday night thanks to Gabriel Jesus’ hat-trick says everything about Arteta’s trust levels in the player.

Arsenal are back in action on Saturday when they face Palace again in the Premier League.

Arsenal are considering including under-performing forward Gabriel Jesus in a swap deal for confirmed striker target Dusan Vlahovic, per reports.

Jesus, 27, has struggled for consistent minutes this season and is yet to score a single Premier League goal in 13 appearances for the Gunners so far, despite his treble in the Carabao Cup against Palace.

As previously revealed, Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in a new world-class striker to compete with Kai Havertz for a starting spot and Vlahovic is on Arsenal’s shortlist.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal could ‘offer’ Jesus as a makeweight in a deal for Juventus striker Vlahovic in January or next summer.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have emerged as surprise suitors for struggling Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, it has been claimed.

According to the latest reports, Arsenal are looking to rescue Dewsbury-Hall from his disappointing Chelsea spell and are ‘ready to sign’ him in 2025.

