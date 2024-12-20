Dani Olmo is being tracked by Arsenal as he could leave Barcelona for free in January

Arsenal are reportedly looking into the signing of Dani Olmo, which could come for free in January, leaving Barcelona red-faced due to their financial issues.

Most of the Premier League’s biggest sides wanted to land Olmo ahead of the summer. Amid a season in which he bagged eight goals and five assists for RB Leipzig in just 24 games, he was in high demand.

The attacking-midfielder ended up choosing Barcelona, but that came with its issues. Olmo was only registered for a half a season, due to the club’s well documented financial issues.

There is a chance that Barca are unable to register him for the rest of the season come January, and are ‘working against the clock’ to solve that problem.

If they cannot, he could end up in the Premier League, with Arsenal looking to benefit, as reports in Spain suggest the Gunners are showing an interest, in the knowledge Olmo could leave for free in January.

It’s believed they are intrigued about what the €47million (£38.9m/$48.8m) star could bring to the table, and the opportunity of getting a player like him for nothing is clearly a huge one.

Also said to be keen are Manchester City and Bayern Munich, while Barca continue different avenues to try to tie Olmo down for longer.

Arsenal could land another La Liga star

Arsenal have added some high-quality La Liga stars into their midfield of late.

Martin Odegaard, who is one of their very best players now, was signed from Real Madrid permanently in 2021 after spending half a season on loan at the Emirates, and has been directly involved in 66 goals for the Gunners in all.

Mikel Merino was the latest La Liga midfielder to join, the former Real Sociedad man joining the ranks this summer, and having a decent impact when he has played.

Olmo, having bagged six goals and an assist already for Barca, would surely be a fantastic asset in the Arsenal side.

Arsenal round-up: Gunners want high-flying striker

The Gunners are one of the Premier League clubs said to have taken an interest in Costa Rica striker Manfred Ugalde, who’s lighting up the Russian Premier League with 15 goals so far this term.

Arsenal are also said to be hopeful of landing a new goalkeeper, with Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi reportedly high on their list.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that with the Gunners not planning to extend Kieran Tierney’s contract, he is looking at a return to Celtic, who’d welcome a reunion with the left-back with open arms.

And though it would seem very unlikely, Manchester United have been told to attempt to land Arsenal midfield star Declan Rice.

