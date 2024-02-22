Arsenal plotting sensational double Prem coup that will strike fear into Man City and Liverpool

Arsenal have set their sights on a pair of blockbuster summer signings that would cripple Aston Villa and strike fear into title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, according to reports.

Aston Villa may yet have a say, though the common consensus is this year’s title race is between Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Reds extended their lead to four points when roaring back from a goal down to sink Luton Town at Anfield on Wednesday night.

However, with the League Cup final with Chelsea on the horizon on Sunday, Arsenal and City have the chance to close the gap to Liverpool at the weekend.

The Gunners have shown they’re not one-season wonders after coming close to lifting their first league title since 2004 last term.

In Mikel Arteta they have one of the game’s fastest rising managers and in Edu, have a sporting director who’s proven he can master the transfer market.

But despite boasting a squad that’s already the envy of many, Arsenal are expected to strengthen in a big way come the summer.

A new striker is wanted amid growing concerns Gabriel Jesus isn’t the long-term answer. The Brazilian has operated at below a goal every three games for the Gunners and the lack of output from the main man up front is a worry.

Elsewhere, a new central midfielder to partner Declan Rice is on the agenda.

Now, according to various reports, both of those objectives could be ticked off by way of Aston Villa.

Arsenal want red-hot Watkins; price tag suggested

Firstly, a report in Spain (as cited by Goal), has named Ollie Watkins as being on Arsenal’s radar. Brentford’s Ivan Toney is a confirmed Gunners target, though it’s Watkins who gets a mention today.

The 28-year-old is enjoying the best season of his career to date having notched 25 goal contributions (13 goals, 12 assists) in 25 league matches this term.

Watkins is a player who’s been linked with Arsenal before and Villa would be reluctant in the extreme to sever ties. What’s more, the frontman signed a new contract that committed his future to Villa Park until 2028 back in October.

Prior reports have stated Watkins is valued around the £70m mark and if giant bids of that size are received, Villa would have a decision to make.

The new report suggests the upcoming summer could be the ideal time for Watkins to make a career-defining switch.

Villa fans won’t wish to hear statements of that type, especially with Unai Emery putting the club on a steep upwards trajectory.

However, the chance to potentially win top honours such as the Premier League, as well as compete in the Champions League, could appeal to the player.

Arsenal want Douglas Luiz too

Elsewhere, Caught Offside recently detailed Arsenal’s three-man shortlist of central midfield options.

Among them was Douglas Luiz who has quietly developed into one of the Premier League’s finest central midfielders.

The Gunners lodged three separate bids for the 25-year-old Brazilian in the summer window of 2022. Luiz ultimately elected to remain with Villa and went on to sign a new contract shortly after.

However, Fabrizio Romano has since confirmed Luiz remains Arteta’s ‘dream’ midfield buy.

Caught Offside suggested he’s Arsenal’s preferred target over all others and the club are reportedly ‘planning a new attempt to convince him to join their project in the summer.’

The biggest of Arsenal’s bids back in 2022 totalled just £25m. Fast forward to present day and Aston Villa now value their midfield ace around the £100m mark.

The other two midfielders Arsenal are casting their eye over are Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich and Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad.

Luiz and Watkins would represent readymade additions for Arsenal who are already on the cusp of overtaking Man City and Liverpool as the dominant force in England without them.

Adding a top class partner for Rice in the form of Luiz and an output machine like Watkins to play in between Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka could complete the puzzle at the Emirates.

