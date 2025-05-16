Arsenal are reportedly in ‘pole position’ to land a LaLiga star in the summer, and they could it for just HALF of his asking price as his club want to avoid financial issues.

The Gunners have made more goalkeeper moves than most in the past few seasons. They have both bought and sold Aaron Ramsdale since 2021, as well as buying David Raya, and signing a backup for him.

Last summer’s plan was for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia to be signed as Raya’s No.2. But Espanyol refused to accept a £17million offer, with Garcia valued at £25million.

As such, the Spaniard stayed put, and Arsenal instead signed Neto as a stopgap solution from Bournemouth. But with his signing only a loan until the summer, Mikel Arteta’s side will soon have to head to the market again.

This summer, Mundo Deportivo reports the Gunners are in ‘pole position’ to land Garcia.

The goalkeeper, who has seven clean sheets this season, has a release clause of £21million, which rises to £25million if he isn’t sold until the last two weeks of the summer transfer window.

But it’s reported Espanyol are willing to let him go for just £12.6million, prior to the financial year ending on June 30, as to avoid losses.

Arsenal close to Garcia transfer

TEAMtalk has long reported Arsenal’s desire to land Garcia in the summer after failing to land him last year.

The latest report on the situation elsewhere states they are ‘close’ to getting their man.

It’s not clear if that will be close to his asking price, or at the new, lower fee.

In any case, it’s suggested that Garcia won’t just be a backup, but will be a ‘challenger to David Raya’.

Arsenal round-up: Gunners deciding between two strikers

Arsenal are reportedly currently deciding whether to sign Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko to improve the central attacking role this summer.

According to Miguel Delaney, a lot of work had been done on Sesko, but new sporting director Andrea Berta is pushing for Gyokeres.

If it is the Swede who is signed, Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer him £200,000 per week.

And though Gunners defender William Saliba is the dream signing for Real Madrid, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the move is “impossible” in the coming transfer window.

