Arsenal in pole position to sign ‘bargain’ Spanish ace and fulfil Arteta’s ‘top priority’

Arsenal are frontrunners to sign Malaga starlet Antonio Cordero following a demand from Mikel Arteta, according to a report.

It has been claimed that Arteta has made the signing of an attacking talent a ‘top priority’ for 2025 and Cordero is a concrete target to fill this role. The winger, who likes to play on the left but can operate on either side, is wanted by a number of major clubs following his breakthrough at Malaga.

Indeed, Arsenal are joined by Manchester United, Manchester City and Aston Villa in wanting to bring Cordero to the Premier League.

The report, which comes from CaughtOffside, adds that Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are all monitoring the 18-year-old, too.

Crucially, though, Arsenal are ‘leading the chase’ for Cordero’s services.

One of the main reasons for this is that Arteta is ready to speak to the player and convince him to take the next step in his career with Arsenal.

Cordero is an exciting talent as he has notched three goals and three assists in 12 appearances for Malaga in Spain’s second tier this campaign.

However, he will not be hugely expensive for Arsenal to sign. Quite the opposite, as Cordero’s Malaga contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

The forward, who represents Spain U19s at international level, will decide where he goes next and is expected to be on the market for a ‘bargain’ price in January due to his contract situation.

That exact price tag has yet to emerge, but this is certainly a player for Arsenal fans to keep an eye on in the build up to the January window.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd, Arsenal striker target ‘wants to leave’ Prem club in January, with big reason for quitting

Arsenal latest: Huge January deal possible; ‘most important’ player named

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been tipped to fast forward their pursuit of Alexander Isak to January.

Reports claim Arsenal signing the Newcastle United striker this winter is possible as his contract talks have completely stalled.

Isak wants to play in the Champions League and Arsenal are ready to give him that opportunity.

Isak linking up with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is an enticing prospect.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has explained why Odegaard is the ‘most important’ player in the top flight.

READ MORE: Arsenal told SIX Prem strikers are all better than Havertz, including two from the same club

How can Arsenal end their wait for Prem glory?