Arsenal prepare to lock down star as Euro giants chalk up ploy to secure damaging raid

Fabrizio Romano has reported there is ‘nothing now’ between Arsenal and Juventus for Charlie Patino, and his future at the Emirates ‘will be discussed again’ in 2024.

Patino started his senior Arsenal career in the best possible way when he scored in a 5-1 win on debut. That was the first of only two games he’s played for his boyhood club, with it being decided he’d progress best away from the Emirates.

That progression is going very well at the moment.

Three goals and four assists in all competitions for Patino on loan at League One Blackpool last season have been followed up by another three goals and four assists in the Championship this term, now with Swansea.

The 20-year-old has been a bright spark in their side, and that’s been identified by European giants Juventus.

Indeed, it was recently reported that the Italian side were courting Patino, but financial difficulties might have stopped the potential move in its tracks.

However, it’s said they have an ‘ace up their sleeve’ in the form of Moise Kean. It’s reported Juventus are ready to send the striker to Arsenal in a swap deal, receiving Patino in return.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a number of strikers in the lead up to the January window, so that deal might be one that piques their interest.

Romano denies Patino talks

However, transfer insider Romano has poured cold water on any potential deal.

Indeed, he states there is ‘nothing now’ between Arsenal and Juventus regarding a move for Patino.

That does not suggest there never was, or that Juve won’t look to make the move, but there are not talks ongoing between the sides currently.

If the Serie A side do make the move, it seems they might be pushed back.

Indeed, Romano states Patino’s future ‘will be discussed again’ between he and Arsenal in 2024, suggesting they’ll look to renew his deal.

Patino could be perfect for Arsenal

After a couple of years learning his trade in the lower leagues, Patino might be ready to make the step up to elite football. If Juve think so, it would not be a surprise if Arsenal feel the same way.

Thomas Partey looks likely to walk out the door of the Emirates soon.

He’s out of contract in 2025, and it was recently reported Mikel Arteta is ‘keen to offload’ him while he still holds some value. That means if he’s not gone in January, it’s very likely he will be in the summer.

Conveniently for Arsenal, though, if he is to leave in the summer, rather than having to go out and buy a new midfielder, they could simply keep Patino at the club and play him.

He would not have to play a massive role immediately if he’s not ready for it, with Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz currently forming the preferred midfield three.

But Patino could be given Premier League minutes off the bench, which would be very valuable in terms of his development, and he could potentially break into Arsenal’s best XI down the line.

