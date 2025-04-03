Arsenal are slowly veering away from the idea of signing Mikel Arteta’s dream striker, though reports claim a potentially even deadlier striker is being lined up as part of a €178m triple coup.

A big summer awaits at the Emirates, with Arsenal determined to add the final pieces to Arteta’s puzzle. The Gunners again look set to finish runners-up in the Premier League for a third successive season. Runaway leaders Liverpool have conceded two goals more than Arsenal, with the big difference laying in their respective attacks.

Arsenal have scored an eye-opening 15 goals fewer than the Reds. Injuries have played a part, though upgrades on the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and striker pair Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz do look required to take the next step.

Arsenal’s dream signing in the striker position is well known to be Alexander Isak. However, Newcastle value the Swede well in excess of £130m, with figures as high as £150m touted as being required to simply bring Newcastle to the table.

What’s more, the expectation is Isak will be content to remain with the Magpies if they qualify for the Champions League. Fifth spot is primed to be good enough for UCL qualification and Newcastle currently reside in fifth.

As such, a fresh update from the Guardian suggests Arsenal are slowly beginning to accept Isak is not a viable target. And rather than chase a lost cause deep into the window, the Gunners are already ramping up their efforts to sign Viktor Gyokeres instead.

The 26-year-old has lit up Portugal during his exceptional spell with Sporting CP. Gyokeres has plundered 85 goals and provided 26 assists in just 92 matches for the club.

Whether he can return the same level of output in the much tougher Premier League remains to be seen, though Arsenal are willing to take that chance.

The Guardian stated: ‘Arsenal are also in the market for a striker and have identified Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres as a more realistic target than his Sweden teammate Alexander Isak.’

Gyokeres’ release clause is worth €100m, though a ‘verbal pact’ made between he, his agents and Sporting’s hierarchy can see the striker leave for a much reduced sum.

Figures of between €65m-€70m have been touted, while TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed just €60m could be enough to seal a deal.

Sources have also revealed talks between Arsenal officials and Gyokeres’ camp have already taken place.

What’s more, Portuguese outlet A Bola recently claimed Gyokeres much prefers joining Arsenal over forging a reunion with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

Two more Arsenal deals taking shape

Regarding the left wing position, new sporting director, Andrea Berta, has held a meeting to discuss the signing of Nico Williams less than one week after officially starting work in north London.

Williams has been on Arsenal’s radar for two years and the Gunners attempted to sign the electric Spain international last summer. A deal did not advance amid Williams’ willingness to stay with Athletic Bilbao for one more season.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona are both hovering, though it’s Arsenal who’ve taken the lead and are not shy about paying Williams’ €58m release clause.

TEAMtalk understands Berta in particular is a big driver behind Arsenal’s determination to finally get a deal for Williams over the line.

Elsewhere, the Guardian echoed numerous reports elsewhere regarding the potential signing of Martin Zubimendi.

An Arsenal move for the Real Sociedad midfielder was described as ‘virtually complete’ by the Daily Mail all the way back in January.

There has been talk of Real Madrid launching an audacious hijack, though the trusted David Ornstein recently suggested he’s heard little to substantiate that rumour.

“Without wanting to discredit the reporting of others, I personally haven’t heard this [that Real Madrid could sign Zubimendi],” Ornstein said in a Q&A.

“Arsenal are expecting Zubimendi to join them from Real Sociedad in the summer. I don’t know if that means it is completely done but for some time now they have been working on the basis that he’ll be coming in.”

The Guardian concluded by stating Arsenal are ‘expected’ to sign Zubimendi by triggering his €60m release clause.

In total, the triple signing of Zubimendi (€60m), Williams (€58m) and Gyokeres (approx. €60m) would set Arsenal back €178m.

Latest Arsenal news – TEAMtalk exclusive

In other news, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal Arsenal are scouting Deportivo La Coruna winger, Yeremay Hernandez.

Sources have intimated to TEAMtalk that Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Hernandez in action for Deportivo this season.

The 22-year-old was on the books of Real Madrid as a youth player between 2015 and 2017 before moving to Deportivo.

After coming through the ranks at the Galician club, the youngster made his first-team debut in December 2021 and is now part of the senior set-up.

Hernandez has played predominately as a left-winger for Deportivo this season and has scored 11 goals and given four assists in LaLiga 2.

TEAMtalk understands that although Deportivo are playing in the Segunda Division in Spain, they want £30m for the winger.

It’s our understanding a move for the Deportivo man would not come at the expense of signing Williams and both players could arrive, with the former viewed as more of a long-term project.

