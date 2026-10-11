Arsenal progressing with TRIPLE DEAL as timeline for breakthroughs revealed – Exclusive

Arsenal are hopeful of finalising new contracts for Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber during the November international break, with sources telling TEAMtalk that negotiations with all three players are progressing positively.

The Gunners are keen to secure the futures of three key members of Mikel Arteta’s squad as the club look to build on their progress under the Spanish head coach and maintain their position among the Premier League’s leading sides.

As TEAMtalk has already revealed, discussions with Rice, Odegaard and Timber have been ongoing for much of the year, with all three negotiations reaching encouraging stages despite progressing along different timelines.

Sources indicate that Arsenal are now closing in on an agreement with each player, with the club increasingly confident that the remaining details can be resolved in the coming weeks.

Following the completion of Arteta’s own new contract, Arsenal are keen to turn their attention towards securing the long-term futures of their most important players.

The club’s ambition is to have the trio’s agreements finalised before the January transfer window opens, when Arsenal are also considering their options as they assess the squad and potential recruitment opportunities.

With the futures of three influential players a priority, the coming international break could prove an important period behind the scenes at the Emirates Stadium.

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Dutch international Timber has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout right-backs since joining Arsenal in 2023.

His progress has been particularly impressive given the difficult start to his Arsenal career, with a serious injury ruling him out for almost his entire debut campaign.

Since returning to fitness, Timber has demonstrated his quality, versatility and tactical intelligence, becoming an increasingly important part of Arteta’s defensive plans.

Timber’s current contract runs until 2028, but Arsenal have been working on an extension with the player for much of this year.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that those negotiations have progressed significantly, with much of the groundwork already completed.

The feeling is that the two parties are moving towards an agreement, putting Arsenal in a strong position to secure the future of a player who has become an integral part of their plans.

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Rice, Odegaard deals progressing smoothly

Arsenal are similarly encouraged by the progress of negotiations with Rice and Odegaard, whose current contracts also run until 2028.

Both players have been central to Arteta’s plans, providing the quality, leadership and consistency required for Arsenal to compete at the highest level.

Rice has become a pivotal figure in the Gunners’ midfield since his arrival. The England international has continued to strengthen his reputation as one of the Premier League’s leading midfielders, and Arsenal are determined to ensure his long-term future remains at the Emirates.

Odegaard, meanwhile, remains a key figure in Arteta’s tactical system.

The Norwegian midfielder’s creativity, technical ability and understanding of the manager’s approach have made him an influential presence.

As club captain, he also carries significant responsibility within the dressing room, making his long-term commitment an important consideration for the Gunners.

TEAMtalk understands that discussions with both players have been ongoing for much of the year and are progressing well.

Although the negotiations have followed different paths, Arsenal are pleased with the direction of travel and believe there is a strong prospect of reaching agreements with all three players.

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‘When, not if’ Arsenal trio re-sign

The timing of the contract negotiations is significant, with Arsenal keen to avoid uncertainty surrounding the futures of key players as the January transfer window approaches.

While the club continue to assess their options ahead of the winter market, securing new deals for Rice, Odegaard and Timber would provide greater clarity over the core of Arteta’s squad.

Arsenal have invested heavily in building a squad capable of challenging for major honours, and retaining their leading performers is an equally important part of that strategy.

The completion of Arteta’s own contract renewal has provided a platform for the club to continue that work, with the manager’s long-term future and the retention of key players closely aligned with Arsenal’s ambitions.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the club are delighted with all three players and that the expectation is for the negotiations to reach a positive conclusion.

Indeed, the prevailing feeling is that the agreements are a matter of ‘when, rather than if’, with Arsenal increasingly confident of getting the deals over the line.

Finalising contracts for Rice, Odegaard and Timber would represent a major boost for Arsenal, reinforcing their commitment to maintaining a settled and competitive squad.

It would also underline Arsenal’s determination to ensure their progress is reflected not only in performances on the pitch but in their planning and decision-making off it.