Arsenal are reportedly prepared to fork out one of their biggest-ever transfer fees to sign Julian Alvarez, in addition to offering fellow forward Viktor Gyokeres.

Alvarez swapped Manchester City for Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024 and since then he has gone on to score 49 goals in 106 matches.

But it seems the Argentine is ready for a fresh challenge after stating his intentions to leave and “fulfil his dream” elsewhere.

Last month, during the World Cup, the 26-year-old said, “I spoke with the people at [Atletico] I needed to speak with, and the best thing for everyone is a transfer.

“I want to fulfil my dream. It’s ‌not the time ‌to talk about this, but I also can’t ‌hide it. I try to be an honest person.”

Despite that, Atletico’s chief executive, Miguel Angel Gil Marin, has since made it clear that the Argentina international is not going anywhere this summer.

He said last week, “I have no doubt Atletico is the place in the world for Julian and Julian is the perfect striker for Atletico Madrid.

“We want to continue counting on him. We do not want to transfer him. We did not accept an offer of €100 million, and we will not accept one of €150m or €200m.”

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All this has been going on about a year on from Arsenal forking out nearly £64m to sign Gyokeres from Sporting CP, a man who was prolific at the Portuguese club.

Arsenal prepared to offer Viktor Gyokeres and big fee for Julian Alvarez

He was not quite as lethal in front of goal for the Gunners but his 21-goal haul in all competitions last term helped them win their first Premier League title since 2004, along with reaching the Champions League final.

However, AS reports that Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Alvarez and are set to offer Atletico £85m, plus Gyokeres – who was previously a target for the Spanish outfit.

This would be a bold move from Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta. Not only would it be an acceptance that Gyokeres’ move to the Emirates has not gone as planned but it would also signal that they prepared to make a big loss on the 28-year-old in a bid to recruit Alvarez.

Arsenal’s record fee was the £105m they spent on Declan Rice. Alvarez would be their second biggest transfer arrival, although he himself reportedly wants to stay in Spain and join Barcelona.

Even if they don’t sign the Argentine, it seems Gyokeres’ future at Arsenal is uncertain.

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