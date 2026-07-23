Arsenal pursuit of Real Madrid star has clear ending after Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘decision’ made

Arsenal are interested in signing Eduardo Camavinga in the summer transfer window, according to a report, but Fabrizio Romano’s latest comments on the Real Madrid midfielder will come as a blow for the Gunners.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal are among the clubs that are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Camavinga.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a new midfielder, as manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta plan to enhance the quality of the squad that won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Arsenal are keen on Bruno Guimaraes, but Newcastle United are not willing to sell the Brazil international midfielder.

Camavinga is also on Arsenal’s radar, with The Daily Mail reporting that the France international midfielder ‘has been considered’ by the Gunners, Manchester City and Chelsea.

The report has added: ‘Despite his experience, he is still only 23.

‘He could represent greater value but key is whether either would leave Madrid.’

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Eduardo Camavinga wants Real Madrid stay

Arsenal, though, are unlikely to be able to sign Camavinga in the summer transfer window, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claiming that he wants to stay at Real Madrid.

There is interest in Camavinga from Manchester United, too, but the 23-year-old, who has won LaLiga and the Champions League twice each with Madrid so far in his career, wants to stay at Estadio Bernabeu and work with manager Jose Mourinho.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Wednesday: “Guys, what happened is the following.

“Manchester United had conversations with the agents of Camavinga to understand the situation of the player, and they did the same with Manu Kone a few days, weeks ago.

“So, Man Utd are still looking for a defensive midfielder.

“But, as I always told you on Camavinga, the only way to get Camavinga, whether it’s Man Utd or any other club, is to get a green light from the player.

“And, at the moment, the message coming from Camavinga, and it’s the same, May, June, July, is that Camavinga wants to work under Jose Mourinho and then try to stay at Real Madrid, try to revive his career at Real Madrid.

“So, Camavinga doesn’t want to leave Real Madrid.

“Camavinga wants to stay.

‘Then, if from now to the end of the window, at some point, Real Madrid will talk to Camavinga, Mourinho will talk to Camavinga, maybe Camavinga will talk to them, we will see, I don’t know.

“If at some point, something changes and Camavinga opens doors to an exit, for sure, Premier League is a very likely destination, but, at the moment, the decision of Camavinga remains to stay at Real Madrid.

“Camavinga wants to continue at Real Madrid and wants to play for Real Madrid next season.

“Then again, we will see what happens from now to the end of the summer.

“At the moment, this is the position.

“So, we have to wait and see what’s going to happen there.”

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