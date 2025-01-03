Arsenal are reportedly ‘pushing’ to secure a deal for Matheus Cunha in the January transfer window, in a move which would spoil the plans of some of their rivals.

Cunha is one of the most impressive talents in the Premier League at the moment. To say he is playing for a relegation-threatened Wolves, who are currently 17th in the league, he is not playing like it.

The Brazilian has 10 goals and four assists in 19 top-flight games this season, having had a hand in almost half of his club’s 31 goals.

A number of big clubs have taken an interest in Cunha, including Arsenal, who Football Insider report are ‘exploring a January move’ for the striker, and are currently ‘pushing’ to get it done.

While he has caught the eye of many clubs, Wolves are said to be reluctant to let Cunha go.

It’s suggested that presents a stumbling block for Arsenal, ahead of any potential deal being agreed.

DON’T MISS: Ranking every player Arsenal have signed on transfer deadline day: Arteta just misses out on top spot

Cunha on many a radar

Arsenal are not the only side going after Cunha in January, though TEAMtalk can confirm reports that they are.

Shortly after Ruben Amorim arrived at Manchester United, it was reported the Red Devils were closely watching Cunha.

Meanwhile, reports of Tottenham interest have surfaced, with the suggestion that they were to hold talks with his representatives over a move.

But with Arsenal seemingly pushing, and better placed than both of those sides in the Premier League, they could have the best chance of landing the Brazilian star.

Arsenal round-up: Big striker moves possible

Cunha is not the only Prem forward on the Arsenal radar, with a report suggesting a move for Evan Ferguson is being weighed up at the Emirates.

Interest in Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has been well reported, and Paul Merson feels he “takes Arsenal to another level”.

Meanwhile, star centre-back William Saliba could move on, with a report stating his entourage have responced positively to an approach from Real Madrid.

Fellow defender Jakub Kiwior could also leave, as it’s said Marseille are attempting to secure his services.

Prem top scorers – Cunha seventh