Arsenal continue to monitor Brentford star Kevin Schade as they assess options to strengthen their attacking options in the January transfer window, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The 24-year-old Germany international remains a player of strong interest to the Gunners, who view him as a strong candidate to add depth and competition across the front line.

Schade is under contract at Brentford until the summer of 2028. The west London club opened initial discussions over a new long-term deal earlier in the campaign, showing their desire to secure him until the summer and raise his value.

Those talks remain ongoing, but the level of interest from top clubs has complicated the process.

Brentford are understood to be keen to keep Schade this season as he has become an important part of their squad since arriving from Freiburg in 2023.

For Arsenal, the Germany international offers a profile that fits their focus this winter.

He is primarily a left-sided forward but possesses the ability to play across the whole of the frontline, which is exactly the sort of versatility that Gunners boss Arteta wants.

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With Arsenal still looking to bolster their attacking options after an unsuccessful pursuit of several targets in the summer, Schade is regarded as a realistic and proven Premier League option capable of making an immediate contribution in the second half of the season.

His performances this season have strengthened the interest in his services. Indeed, Schade has scored three goals in the league so far and continues to demonstrate the pace and directness that have made him one of the most exciting players in England.

Sources indicate Arsenal remain keen on the player and see him as a viable route to improving their forward options in January.

Tottenham have also tracked his progress but are not considered frontrunners, adding further pressure on Brentford’s efforts to agree fresh terms.

Any potential move would depend on Brentford’s valuation and the progress of Schade’s contract negotiations.

For now, though, Arsenal’s interest is real and the combination of his form, age and remaining contract length means the situation is likely to remain active as the January transfer window edges closer.

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