Arsenal quoted mammoth €150m price to sign left winger after Julian Alvarez

Arsenal must pay close to €150m / £128m if they’re to sign a confirmed target on the left wing, though doing so could see the Gunners compile the greatest eleven in Premier League history.

Arsenal’s squad is the envy of all their Premier League rivals right now, especially in defence and midfield.

David Raya is amongst the world’s best between the sticks, while when all are fit, the likes of Ezri Konsa, Piero Hincapie, Bruno Guimaraes and Martin Zubimendi are bench players. Each of that quartet would be guaranteed starters at virtually every other team in the league.

The Gunners are a little lighter in attack, and over the summer, they hoped to make superstar-calibre additions in the left wing and striker positions.

Ultimately, moves for Morgan Rogers, Kenan Yildiz, Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez did not succeed. But in 2027, the story could and perhaps will be different.

The latest on a renewed attempt to sign Alvarez can be found here, with the Argentine performing a U-turn and now saying yes to joining the Premier League champions.

Alvarez would play as the striker if signed, with Martin Odegaard pulling the strings as the most advanced midfielder and Bukayo Saka immoveable on the right.

That just leaves the left wing ripe for improvement as far as the attacking positions go, and according to Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal can go out and grab Kenan Yildiz from Juventus if they put a package touching €150m on the table.

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Arsenal can complete Prem’s best XI with Yildiz, Alvarez coups

The trusted Italian reporter wrote (as cited by Goal): “I think a possible surprise in the next transfer windows could be linked to Yildiz’s future, for whom proposals and requests for information had already arrived last summer – which Juventus never considered – into nine figures, from clubs such as Arsenal and Tottenham as well.”

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, reported at length on Arsenal’s interest in Yildiz over the summer. However, while there was a willingness on the Turkey international’s end to make the jump to north London, Juventus made it crystal clear no deal was there to be made at that time.

But per Di Marzio, Juve’s stance could change next year, and especially so after already signing Yildiz’s potential heir.

The journalist continued: “Juventus have never opened the door, and it remains to be seen whether they will do so in the next transfer window, especially after signing [Kerim] Alajbegović as his possible heir.

“I think the new manager’s €100 million player, or in any case the new young player worth more than €100 million, could well be Yildiz.

“If Juventus were to sell him, it would certainly be for a nine-figure fee, and a nine-figure fee at a certain level too. Certainly not €110 million or €120 million, but something closer to €150 million.

“So if I had to name one player who would definitely go for more than €100 million in the event of a possible departure, it is Juventus’ Yildiz.”

If Arsenal were to get deals for Yildiz and Alvarez done, their strongest starting eleven entering the 2027/28 season would read: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Odegaard, Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Saka, Alvarez, Yildiz.

That eleven would enter the conversation for the strongest starting eleven a Premier League side has ever fielded.

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