Arsenal reach decision on selling unhappy Martin Zubimendi to Real Madrid in January

Amid claims Martin Zubimendi is joining Real Madrid in January, a reporter has detailed the latest he’s hearing on the situation from an Arsenal perspective.

Arsenal boast untold riches both in defence and midfield, with the club’s options in both departments the envy of every other Premier League side.

However, the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes, combined with Myles Lewis-Skelly now playing almost exclusively in midfield has negatively impacted Zubimendi’s playing time.

The World Cup winner’s only start this season has come in the League Cup. His longest appearance in the Premier League so far comprises just 23 minutes.

Accordingly, a recent claim by way of Spain insisted Zubimendi will jet back to his home country and sign for Real Madrid in the next transfer window.

Journalist Javi Roldan declared: “Zubimendi is going to be Madrid’s signing in the winter window.

“And, without being a great footballer, he’s going to be a great signing.”

Arsenal reach decision on selling Martin Zubimendi

But according to the latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Arsenal have no intention of depriving Mikel Arteta of such a classy player, despite suggestions Zubimendi is increasingly ‘unhappy’ with his lack of opportunities.

O’Rourke explained: ‘Arsenal have no intention of cashing in on midfielder Martin Zubimendi in January, sources have told Football Insider.

‘The Spanish star is understood to be “unhappy” with his lack of involvement so far this season, having started on the bench in every game so far.

‘However, the Gunners have no intention of trying to push the 27-year-old out of the door this winter, despite his discontent at the moment.

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‘Sources say that Mikel Arteta is keen to keep his entire squad intact for the full campaign, as the club bid to compete for trophies on multiple fronts.

‘The boss believes that Zubimendi is likely to become more involved as the season progresses, and still intends to utilise the former Real Sociedad man.’