Arsenal react to David Raya transfer confession with new GK deal now planned

David Raya publicly admitted his desire to play in Spain, and a report has revealed how Arsenal have responded to the transfer confession.

Raya, 31, is widely regarded as one of if not the best goalkeeper currently plying their trade in the Premier League. Much of whether you believe he’s first or second on the list depends on your view of the now 34-year-old Alisson Becker.

The Arsenal stopper has kept the most or joint-most clean sheets in the EPL over the past three seasons. He’s a regular in Spain’s squads, though goes largely underused at international level, with Unai Simon favoured.

Raya is contracted to Arsenal until 2028, and per the BBC, the deal is understood to contain an option for an extra season.

Raya put pen to paper on a new contract in 2025 that didn’t add years, but did increase his salary.

He is a big part of Arsenal now being the dominant force in England, though in a recent interview with Marca, he somewhat surprisingly talked up a move to LaLiga.

“Yes, I would love to. I would love to try out LaLiga,” declared Raya.

“For now, I’m very happy here, but I would certainly like to experience the Spanish league.

“I think it’s a very competitive league. Perhaps, in the future, I could play for a Spanish club. I’m Spanish, and I’d love to play there — that’s for sure.”

Given the calibre of player Raya is, it stands to reason he’d slot in at Barcelona, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid if returning to his home country.

Barca are locked in with Joan Garcia, but Real’s Thibaut Courtois is 34 and Atleti’s Oblak is 33. Madrid may therefore be the likeliest destination if Raya were to take flight.

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Arsenal react to David Raya interview

A fresh update from Football Insider and their reporter, Pete O’Rourke, has now revealed Arsenal’s response to Raya’s interview.

O’Rourke claimed Arsenal now plan to open talks with Raya regarding a new and once again improved contract in an effort to convince him to remain in north London for the rest of his prime years.

And allaying any fears Gunners fans might have, O’Rourke insisted Raya is ‘not set to leave the club anytime soon.’

At the very least, Arsenal intend to retain Raya for ‘another two seasons at least’.

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