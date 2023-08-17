Arsenal to brutally axe four players to fund one more major summer addition for Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are reportedly keen to sanction as many as four sales before the summer window shuts to land one more notable addition for boss Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners made goalkeeper David Raya their latest signing on Tuesday as the Spaniard arrived on a season-long loan deal from Brentford, with a permanent deal expected to follow next summer.

However, Arteta wants to strengthen his squad further before the September 1 deadline, especially after Gabriel Jesus and Jurrien Timber suffered injury blows. Indeed, centre-back Timber is likely to miss a significant chunk of the season after suffering an ACL problem in the season-opening win over Nottingham Forest.

The north London club have so far spent over £200million on the likes of Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz but need to make sure they comply with FFP regulations if they want to bring another signing on board.

In terms of outgoings, Arsenal have so far generated in the region of £42m, but they need to continue to streamline their squad further before dipping into the market again.

And, according to Football Insider, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Nuno Tavares and Nicolas Pepe have been identified as likely exits.

Of the four names mentioned, Scotland international Tierney would be expected to bring in the most income, with the Gunners currently valuing the Newcastle target in the region of £25m.

As for Holding, the 27-year-old has been pushed down the pecking order due to the arrival of Timber, although things may change on that front now following the Dutchman’s unfortunate injury.

Forest chasing Tavares deal

Next on the list is Tavares, who is now back in north London after a productive loan spell at Marseille. However, the full-back did not play a single minute of pre-season and was not in the squad for the game against Forest who, ironically, are being tipped to try and sign the player.

There has also been talk of former record signing Pepe being released on a free transfer to create more salary space, although the forward still remains at the club for now.

As for how Arteta still wants to bring in, it’s claimed that the Gunners chief wants another attacking player on board, although Timber’s injury may have affected that stance.

Much will also depend on what the club want to do with another top asset in Folarin Balogun.

Despite the injury to Jesus, it’s reported that Arsenal are still keen to offload Balogun for a fee in the region of £45m but have had no takers at that price so far.

The Gunners are back in action on Monday evening when they head to Crystal Palace.

