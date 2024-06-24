A striker who scored 30 goals in 30 matches last season has asked to leave his current club, and reports claim Arsenal are a contender to hijack a move after Chelsea pulled out of the race.

Kai Havertz split opinion during his first season at the Emirates. The Germany international struggled in the first half of the season, though produced a sensational run of form when deployed as the centre-forward after Christmas.

Yet despite Havertz scoring eight goals in the 11 league matches he started up front to round out the season, Arsenal are in the market for a new striker.

The Gunners initially explored the signing of Benjamin Sesko before the Slovenian signed a new contract with RB Leipzig.

Others to emerge on Arsenal’s radar include Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak, to name just three.

But according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal are now in the mix for Stuttgart hitman, Serhou Guirassy.

Goal machine Guirassy available at bargain price

Aged 28, Guirassy is beyond the typical age range of players sporting director Edu has brought to the Emirates in recent years.

However, given Guirassy’s contract with Stuttgart contains a bargain release clause worth just €17.5m/£15m, a deal could be too tempting to ignore.

What’s more, Plettenberg has revealed the striker has informed Stuttgart he wishes to join a new club this summer.

Taking to X, the reporter stated: “Serhou Guirassy has decided to leave Stuttgart!!! Guirassy has informed Stuttgart [of his decision]”

On the subject of which clubs are hovering, Plettenberg added: “Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Arsenal in the race. Chelsea out.”

Like Arsenal, Chelsea are hunting a new centre-forward this summer. However, in the case of Guirassy at least it appears the Blues will be a non-factor.

However, a transfer is far from straightforward for Arsenal who must quickly overcome primary suitor Borussia Dortmund if they’re to win the race.

READ MORE: Six seriously talented Arsenal transfer targets at the 2024 Copa America

Arsenal race to beat Dortmund begins

Dortmund have stolen a march on all interested clubs, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirming they’re favourites at present.

“Borussia Dortmund keep working on Guirassy deal with confidence to make it happen soon,” reported Romano.

“BVB remain frontrunners to sign Serhou by triggering €17.5m release clause, but still waiting on final key steps.”

Guirassy’s exit request has made it crystal clear the striker is seeking a transfer away. The presence of the release clause also means Stuttgart are powerless to resist if a buying side triggers it.

All eyes will now be on whether Arsenal accelerate their pursuit. With Dortmund marching towards a deal of their own, the clock is already ticking on Arsenal’s chase.

Milan’s interest, meanwhile, stems from their faltering pursuit of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Milan are prepared to activate Zirkzee’s €40m/£34m release clause once it becomes active on July 1. However, concerns over the size of the commission Zirkzee’s agent Kia Joorabchian is demanding have put the move on ice.

Manchester United aim to pick up the pieces and after positive talks with Zirkzee’s camp, they are prepared to active the clause next week too.

DON’T MISS: Arteta to risk senior Arsenal stars’ wrath with mega-money move that will sting Liverpool and Chelsea