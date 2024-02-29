Arsenal ready to make significant move to sign £50m defensive midfielder with lethal goalscoring habit

Arsenal are willing to make a significant offer to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Recruitment at The Emirates has largely been applauded over the past few years, with Edu and Mikel Arteta bringing in quality performers who have turned the Gunners into genuine title contenders for the last two campaigns.

And it appears that the next name on the club’s radar is Netherlands international Koopmeiners.

Arsenal look certain to bolster Arteta’s engine room this summer, especially given that the contracts of Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny will have expired while there are also doubts over Thomas Partey’s long-term future.

A number of highly-rated midfielders have already been linked with a switch to The Emirates but now it appears the Gunners are ready to join the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Juventus in the race to sign Koopmeiners.

TuttoJuve reported this week that the Dutch defensive was a firm target for the Turin side, although Juventus will struggle to compete financially with the English quartet.

Reports suggest Koopmeiners could cost anywhere between £42-51m, although Atalanta will certainly be pushing to recoup that higher figure.

Koopmeiners, who joined Atalanta from AZ Alkmaar in 2021, has a contract that does not expire until the summer of 2027, leaving the Italian side in a strong position not to accept that lower figure.

Despite being more of a holding midfielder, Koopmeiners certainly has a remarkable record in front of goal.

In his last two seasons at AZ Alkmaar, the Dutchman scored 33 goals and provided 10 assists and he has continued in that rich vein in Italy.

Last term he scored 1o times and has already matched that figure this around for an Atalanta side who currently sit fifth in the Serie A table.

Koopmeiners outscoring lauded Premier League duo

In comparison, Martin Odegaard and James Maddison, who are considered two of the best attacking midfielders in England, have scored 11 goals this season between them.

Liverpool and Tottenham were recently touted as the likeliest to win the race for Koopmeiners, with both clubs in need of new midfield recruits this summer.

The Reds are still to really replace Fabinho or Jordan Henderson in their holding midfield role, while Spurs are expected to offload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and could also look to cash in on Oliver Skipp.

However, judging by the latest reports on the player, it appears that the Gunners have a strong chance of beating our their rivals to one of the more talented defensive midfielders in European football.

Arteta’s men are back in action on Monday evening when they head to Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Arsenal currently sit third in the table but are only two points behind leaders Liverpool in what is now a three-way race for the title that also includes Manchester City.

