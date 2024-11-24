Arsenal could repeat their masterstroke signing of Martin Odegaard, with Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler reportedly allowed to look for a loan move, with the Gunners on the hunt.

Guler has been on the radar of big Premier League sides previously. However, in the summer, he was deemed untouchable by Real, having bagged six goals in just 10 La Liga games last season.

Now, though, after only 266 minutes in the league this term, the stance seems to be changing.

According to Caught Offside, Real are understood to be ready to allow Guler to leave on loan.

That is described in the report as a boost to Arsenal, who want to sign him.

Also on the hunt for Guler are Aston Villa, AC Milan and Juventus, as per the report, while Manchester United have previously been linked with a move for the attacker, too.

Arsenal masterstroke repeat possible

It was recently reported that Arsenal wanted to bring Guler through the door on loan, before the star is potentially signed full-time.

With the fresh update in mind, it seems that could be possible.

It’s hard to look past the masterstroke signing of Odegaard from Real if that happens, with parallels between the pair.

The Norwegian, like Guler, was seen as one of the next big things at Real as a teenager. But after only 11 games playing for the first team, and a few promising loans to lesser levels, Odegaard was loaned to Arsenal in January 2021, and, impressed by his performances over half a season, they signed him.

He has since directly contributed to 62 goals in 159 games from midfield for the Gunners, and been described as the most important player in the Premier League.

With the talent Guler clearly possesses, he could also rise into a position of importance, too, if he shows Arsenal what he’s capable of.

Arsenal round-up: AC Milan move possible

It has been suggested that ‘astronomical offers’ could come in for Tijjani Reijnders from the likes of Arsenal, who would be willing to lodge a decent sum for him.

Arsenal could also land Alexander Isak soon, with his desire to play European football and Newcastle feeling they’re unable to offer him a significant pay rise counting against the Magpies.

Arsenal are also said to be in pole position to land Malaga youngster Antonio Cordero, who Mikel Arteta is keen to land.

Meanwhile, Gunners forward Kai Havertz has taken a hit, with Troy Deeney naming six Premier League strikers who are currently better than him, including two from the same side.

Guler’s struggle for minutes