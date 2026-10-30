Arsenal approve Martin Odegaard sale to Bayern Munich in 2027 on one condition

Arsenal plan to call time on the Gunners career of Martin Odegaard and do business with Bayern Munich next year if one thing happens, according to a report.

Odegaard is Arsenal’s captain and creator-in-chief. He’s looked back to his imperious best this term, scoring four goals already and locking down the most advanced midfield position amid competition from the likes of Eberechi Eze.

The Norwegian’s contract at the Emirates is due to expire in the summer of 2028.

TEAMtalk reported on October 11 that Arsenal hope to tie all three of Odegaard, Declan Rice ad Jurrien Timber down to new and improved deals.

Discussions with Odegaard and his camp have been ongoing for some time. Sources told us the signs thus far have been encouraging, and that the expected outcome is Odegaard will pen fresh terms.

However, a fresh report from Sky Germany states that if talks break down and no new agreement is reached, Arsenal won’t sit idly by.

Arsenal will sell Martin Odegaard in 2027 if he doesn’t sign new contract

They stated Arsenal are fully prepared to sell Odegaard in the summer of 2027 – at which point he’d have a year left on his current deal – if a fresh agreement isn’t ironed out by then.

The report read: ‘The Norwegian’s contract currently runs until 2028. Arsenal have already held initial informal talks about extending his contract.

‘Arsenal are keen to avoid Ødegaard entering the final year of his contract and potentially leaving on a free transfer in 2028.

‘Should no agreement be reached on a new contract, Arsenal would, according to Sky Sport, consider selling Ødegaard next summer. Furthermore, the club has received offers from other top European clubs.’

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Sky Germany also touted Bayern Munich as a potential destination, with what they termed ‘ongoing contact’ taking place between the two parties for several years now.

Furthermore, it was claimed Odegaard ‘could, in principle, imagine playing for the German record champions in the future.’

But while that may be Odegaard’s preferred destination if he does leave Arsenal, it was noted that as of right now, he is not a ‘priority target’ for Vincent Kompany’s side. Maybe that will change come next summer.

In any case, and as mentioned, the expectation right now is Odegaard and Arsenal will thrash out a contract that lengthens his stay in north London.

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