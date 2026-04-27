Arsenal could finally solve their striker issues by raiding Real Madrid, with a report claiming Andrea Berta is ‘prepared to make an offer’.

Arsenal thought they’d solved their striker conundrum when landing Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP. But while the Swede obliterated the Portuguese league, he’s predictably found the going much tougher in England’s top flight.

The bulk of Gyokeres’ 12 league goals this term have come against weaker opposition. He’s looked painfully limited against tougher sides, and perhaps the biggest clue of all that he’s not the answer was Mikel Arteta selecting Kai Havertz to lead the line in the crunch clash with Manchester City eight days ago.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported on Arsenal exploring the striker market once again in the upcoming summer.

Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez is keenly admired, though per the latest from Mundo Deportivo, the new No 9 could come from Real Madrid, not Atleti.

Arsenal ready to make Endrick offer

It’s claimed Brazilian hotshot Endrick, 19, will return from his loan spell at Lyon at season’s end. But upon arriving back at the Bernabeu, he might find himself the subject of a tantalising offer from Arsenal.

The report’s headline read: ‘The Premier League giant that wants Endrick’. That club is Arsenal, with the article adding: ‘But despite Real Madrid’s lack of intention to sell Endrick, several European giants are interested in the Brazilian striker.

‘One of them is none other than Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, the Premier League leaders.’

Arsenal are said to be ‘monitoring’ Endrick who has scored seven goals and provided seven assists from 18 appearances in his Lyon loan.

And ‘should the opportunity arise’, Arsenal’s director, Andrea Berta, is ‘prepared to make an offer for the young Brazilian international’.

As mentioned, Real Madrid do not wish to sell or loan Endrick this summer. A prior report from The Athletic stated the plan in Madrid right now is for Endrick to be reintegrated into the mix next season and fight for minutes alongside Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

There will be an odd man out, with the report stressing academy graduate, Gonzalo Garcia, now has permission to leave.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

As such, any offer from Arsenal must prove too good to refuse in order to prompt a U-turn on Real Madrid’s not-for-sale stance with Endrick.

There is virtually no chance Real would accept a loan, even one that contains an obligation to buy for a high fee.

The only hope from an Arsenal perspective is launching a permanent bid, and a substantial one at that. Over to you, Andrea Berta.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd star can be new Arsenal ‘poster boy’ as remarkable transfer tipped