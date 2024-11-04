Arsenal receive £80m PSG bid for crucial star who could now follow Edu out the door – report

Paris Saint Germain have reportedly ‘offered’ Arsenal £80million for the services of centre-back William Saliba, which is an offer describe as ‘hard to refuse’.

The Gunners have seen Saliba rise into an important position at the club since he joined in 2019. Though it took until 2022 for him to actually play for the Gunners, he has done so very consistently across three seasons now.

Beyond a game he was sent off in and his subsequent suspension, the Frenchman has not missed a single minute in either the Premier League or Champions League this term.

But his position at the club is now under threat, with Fichajes reporting that PSG have ‘offered’ €95million (£80/$103.5m) for Saliba’s services.

It is believed his performances have caught the eye not only of the French giants, but other big European clubs, too.

The report suggests the offer will be ‘hard to refuse’ for Arsenal, but that they are looking to keep Saliba for a long time.

PSG cooking as Arsenal face worry

That PSG are eager to solidify their defence is clear, with another report stating that they want to sign Barcelona’s Jules Kounde.

It’s stated they are willing to offer €100million (£84m/$109m) for his services, so it would not be a surprise if a bid for Saliba of a similar value had indeed been launched.

If Arsenal are to lose the centre-back, it will come at a poor time for them.

Indeed, it has been revealed that sporting director Edu – who also joined in July 2019 – is to leave the club, and having two big assets depart at similar times will leave big gaps needed to fill at once.

Arsenal round-up: Edu could join rivals

Amid the news of Edu’s departure from the club, it is not yet known when he will actually leave.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is a fan, and could therefore look to poach the director for his clubs.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been told that Bukayo Saka should not have the captaincy, because he needs to focus on his game.

In terms of transfers, the Gunners are said to be looking into the signing of West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus, as Leandro Trossard is likely to be the subject of a Saudi Pro League push soon.

Saliba has achieved a lot

That Saliba has twice achieved awards for Ligue 1 suggests a move to PSG could suit him well.

He starred during his last spell there, and has since become one of world football’s most important defenders, suggesting he’d have even more impact, and for a bigger team than he last played for in France.