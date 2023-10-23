Arsenal reignite bid to sign 79-goal striker as Arteta gets ruthless over Gabriel Jesus form

Arsenal have reportedly reignited their bid to try and bring a highly-rated Juventus striker to The Emirates in the January transfer window.

The Gunners have had an unbeaten start to the season but have not looked particularly fluid or threatening in attack so far and there are strong suggestions that Mikel Arteta will look to add another central striker in the new year.

Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen are the two names that continue to be mentioned as options for the north London side. However, a fresh report on Monday states that Arsenal are ready to move for former target Vlahovic again.

That news, which has been reported by Tutto Juve, will be welcomed by many Gunners fans who have not been impressed with the output from Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian has scored just three times in 10 games in all competitions this season, missing several changes in the process.

Vlahovic has long been thought of as a striker whose game is well-suited to the Premier League, having previously been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham.

Indeed, Arsenal themselves failed with an attempt to sign the Serbian back in 2022, with Juve rejecting their advances at the time.

Vlahovic finding his feet at Juve

Vlahovic struggled to replicate the superb form that he showed at Fiorentina during his first year at Juventus, although his form has picked up since.

The 23-year-old has scored 27 goals in 70 total games for the Turin giants, including four in seven games this term.

Reports also state that both Chelsea and Atletico Madrid hold an interest in the player, with January viewed as the perfect time to strike – if Juve decide they want to cash in.

Vlahovic is currently valued at €70million (£61m) by Transfermarkt, a figure that shouldn’t be an issue for Arsenal.

The Gunners are back in action on Tuesday night when they head to Sevilla in the Champions League.

