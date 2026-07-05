Martin Odegaard will NOT be leaving Arsenal this summer

Reports which surfaced of late suggesting Martin Odegaard has an agreement in place to leave Arsenal for a shock new club have been labelled “completely false.”

The Gunners skipper didn’t have his best season in 2025/26, partially owing to injuries, but he remains a crucial part of the side. Indeed, he captained Arsenal to Premier League glory, and still managed eight goal contributions in 24 games.

But reports have surfaced suggesting the Norwegian midfielder is on his way out.

Turkish journalist Selman Ozturk stated an agreement was in place ‘on every matter’ for Odegaard to head to Galatasaray, after his agent held a meeting in Istanbul.

The suggestion was that he’d move for under €40million (£34.3m).

However, those claims have been shut down by GOAL, where they’ve been labelled “completely false.”

Instead, it’s said Odegaard is expected to play a big part in Arsenal‘s next season, and he’s very happy to remain with the Premier League champions.

He is said to remain a key influence, which is part of the reason the Gunners have no interest in letting him go.

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Odegaard important to Arsenal

While he only played around half the games in Arsenal’s title triumph last season, Odegaard is still a very important asset in the side.

Of his eight direct goal contributions last term, seven came in victories, highlighting how the Norwegian is able to have an impact on success at the Emirates.

The club indeed has midfielders the likes of Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi in their ranks, while they are also looking to sign Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes.

But as the captain of the side who has just won the Premier League, Odegaard’s importance cannot be overstated.

Parting company with him following last season would make no sense, nor would his desire to leave, as the 27-year-old captain of the English reigning champions, and a club who could push for Champions League honours after finishing as runners-up last term.

While Odegaard would be a coup for any interested side, at least for this summer, none will be able to land him.

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