Arsenal renew efforts to sign incredible Ajax talent as bargain price tag emerges

Arsenal have reportedly not given up hope of signing Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato, with reports of a new price tag emerging for the teenager.

The 18-year-old is another gem from Ajax’s famed academy, with the young defender already racking up 74 first-team appearances for the Dutch giants.

That caught the attention of Arsenal, who have been credited with interested in the youngster – whose contract runs until the summer of 2028 – for nearly a year now.

Now, reports suggest the Gunners’ interest in Hato, who can play at centre-back or left-back , has ‘grown significantly’ ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Tutto Juve, Hato is a ‘revelation’ for the Eredivisie side and has been branded as ‘the emerging prospect in European football’.

As a result, Arsenal, Juventus, and more, want to sign him but the report states he will cost around €30m (£25m, $32.5m). Whether anyone makes a move for him in January or next summer remains to be seen.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal gear up for Real Madrid battle for Serie A sensation Lionel Messi has called ‘incredible’

Hato a player in demand

TEAMtalk reported earlier this year that Chelsea are monitoring Hato’s progress, particularly as he ticks all the boxes when it comes to their recruitment plans – due to his age and versatility.

Our sources understand he is a name who has been brought up numerous times in Blues recruitment meetings but the difficulty will be getting him out of Ajax.

Real Madrid have also been credited with interest in the Netherlands international, who has three caps to his name for his country.

One thing for Arsenal to consider, however, is where would he play in Mikel Arteta’s team? William Saliba and Gabriel have the back two locked down for the foreseeable future, and summer signing Riccardo Calafiori is likely to step in if either of them get injured.

The Italian can play at left-back, but the Gunners also have Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Takehiro Tomiyasu as options in that part of the pitch.

It may be best for Hato to either stay put, or find another team where he is guaranteed game time.

Latest Arsenal transfer news: Clock ticking on keeper target / Gunners legend wants Gomes

Arsenal tried and failed to bring Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia to the Emirates this summer but the Gunners weren’t willing to meet his £25m (€30m, $33.2m) release clause.

However, that price tag has reportedly dropped to £20m (€24m, $26m) and will stay that way until January 15, 2025. Whether this tempts Arteta’s side to go back in for the 23-year-old is up in the air.

The north London team have also been linked with Atalanta summer signing Charles De Ketelaere, after resurrecting his career in 2024.

However, West Ham, Manchester City, Tottenham and Newcastle United have all reportedly sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old – who is back in form after a nightmare stint at AC Milan.

Finally, Arsenal legend Lee Dixon has told his old team to consider signing Lille and England midfielder Angel Gomes.

The 24-year-old, who was at Man Utd’s academy for almost a decade, is out of contract in 2025 and Dixon feels the Gunners should move for him.

IN FOCUS – Career timeline for Jorrel Hato

Jorrel Hato Ajax career stats

By Rob McCarthy