Arsenal set to replace ‘stop-gap signing’ while tempting two defenders with wage increases

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jorginho and Ben White are learning their fates at Arsenal

Arsenal are moving towards agreeing new deals with defensive duo Takehiro Tomiyasu and Benjamin White, according to a report – but one of their teammates could leave at the end of the season.

Tomiyasu and White have both been in talks about their futures at Arsenal recently as the club continue their efforts to secure the services of their key players for the long term.

Both players seem happy at the Emirates Stadium and should sign new deals in the near future.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are willing to increase Tomiyasu’s salary from its current value in the region of £55,000 per week.

It will reward the Japan international for his progress since joining from Bologna in 2021, since when his versatility has come in handy for Mikel Arteta.

The update follows previous information that White will also be handed a pay rise when he puts pen to paper on his contract extension.

Football Insider equally confirms the Englishman is ready to agree new terms in north London.

With Tomiyasu and White ready to commit, the defensive department seems like it will be well stocked for the future.

Both of those players have proven their versatility during their Arsenal careers; White can play at centre-half or right-back, while Tomiyasu can operate practically anywhere in the backline.

Tomiyasu is 25 and White is 26, so by committing to updated deals, they should spend some of their best years with the club as they stay for the foreseeable future.

However, the column by Pete O’Rourke also insists that midfielder Jorginho looks more likely to leave when his contract expires in the summer.

Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea in January as the club tried to bolster their title-chasing squad with relevant experience.

In recent days, the sense that Jorginho will leave Arsenal in the summer has been gathering momentum. Now, O’Rourke has added that the club only ever identified him as a ‘stop-gap signing’.

Although there is still time for a final decision to change, it now seems conclusive that Jorginho is unlikely to be an Arsenal player next season.

Arsenal ready to agree new midfielder deal

Meanwhile, the same source has confirmed that Arsenal are in the market for a new defensive midfielder, which feasibly would be a replacement for the Italy international.

Furthermore, injury concerns for Thomas Partey and the expiring contract of Mohamed Elneny have heightened the need for new support alongside club-record signing Declan Rice.

One potential target Football Insider has referred to is Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa.

It might be hard to prise the Brazilian star away from their fellow Premier League side, but he is someone Arsenal have admired for a while.

Moving Jorginho on could be one part of the process towards signing him or at least someone else with a similar profile.

