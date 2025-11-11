Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, inset, is being linked with one of Mikel Arteta's most important players

Arsenal have made a firm decision on selling Martin Odegaard amid speculation that Barcelona are keen on the former Real Madrid playmaker, according to a transfer journalist, as TEAMtalk also explains why a transfer is highly implausible.

Odegaard may be a former Real Madrid player, but that has not stopped Barcelona from taking a shine to him. The Norway international attacking midfielder has gone from strength to strength at Arsenal after failing to make an impact at the Santiago Bernabeu and is now widely regarded as one of the best players in his position in the world.

The playmaker made just 11 appearances for the Madrid first team, but Odegaard has played 205 times for Arsenal, scoring 41 goals and giving 40 assists in the process.

Under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2028, Odegaard is at the top of his game at the moment and is the subject of interest from Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is personally said to be keen on Odegaard, but Arsenal have taken a dim view of the defending Spanish champions’ interest in their star player.

According to transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke, Arsenal have no intention whatsoever of selling Odegaard anytime soon, with the report in Football Insider backing claims in Spain and noting that Barcelona ‘are keen to bolster their midfield and see the number eight as the ideal man to control the tempo in the middle of the park’.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “I don’t see any chance of him moving away from Arsenal.

“Obviously, it’s been a mixed start for Odegaard this season due to injuries. Picked up a few worrying injuries, which have meant that he’s not played as often as he would do.

“If Martin Odegaard’s fit, I think he starts in that Arsenal side for me. We know Mikel Arteta has a wealth of options in his side now.

“He’s probably got the strongest squad in the Premier League right now with so many options and strength and depth now at the Emirates, but Odegaard is still a key man for me.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Barcelona would be interested in Martin Odegaard. Most big clubs in Europe would be interested in Martin Odegaard.

“He’s a top performer, he’s shown that at Arsenal over the last couple of seasons as well but there’s so many questions, how would Barcelona even afford Martin Odegaard with all their financial problems as well.

“He’s under contract until 2028, so he would cost a pretty hefty fee if Arsenal were to even consider selling them, but that’s not even part of their thinking either.

“They want to keep Martin Odegaard, they want to build their team around him and being the club captain there just shows how important he is to Mikel Arteta’s plans.”

DON’T MISS 🔴⚪ Arsenal in dreamland with perfect Serie A left-winger ‘very keen’ on huge transfer

Barcelona cannot afford Martin Odegaard – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has also dismissed speculation linking Odegaard with a move to Barcelona.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that while Barcelona remain a very attractive club to play for, the Blaugrana will not be able to afford the total cost – transfer fee plus salary – to sign Odegaard from Arsenal.

Jones said: “I cannot see Arsenal entertaining an offer for Odegaard.

“Part of that is that if Barcelona are the ones to test the water, how much are they putting on the table to make it tempting?

“I know Barcelona still have a magic touch, but we cannot pretend they have the financial power to push Arsenal into a sale of one of their most important players.

“Arsenal are one of the most powerful clubs in the transfer market, and you don’t just take players away against their will.

“Odegaard is a special player to them, and that has been reflected in his status as club captain.

“He will be desperate to get back into action and to start reminding people of what he brings to this side.

“Because Arsenal have been so impressive recently, it’s easy to forget how good he is when he links up with Bukayo Saka or when he’s setting the tempo and rhythm of a game.

“Even though they have signed a lot of players recently, happily losing Odegaard is extremely unlikely.”

