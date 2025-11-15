Arsenal reportedly have the brother of one of their biggest stars on their radar, but reuniting them following their 92 games played together won’t be an easy task.

The Gunners are currently one of the best sides both in England and Europe. They top the Premier League by four points and are one of three sides yet to drop a single point in European action.

Naturally, the majority of their squad has been pulling their weight, and one of the standouts has been Jurrien Timber – the right-back has two goals and two assists to his name this term.

He could soon be reunited with his brother, Quinten, if Arsenal get their way. The Feyenoord midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season, and Caught Offside reports the Gunners – along with Manchester United and West Ham – are interested in him.

The Timber brothers have played alongside one another on 92 occasions – mostly in Ajax’s academy but also for the Netherlands.

The fact that Quinten is out of contract in the summer represents a good chance, but Arsenal’s packed midfield means the opportunities would surely be sparse.

What’s more, Borussia Dortmund’s interest is said to be ‘stronger.’

Further to that, the German outfit might even accelerate things with a January move in case Feyenoord look to cash in before they lose the midfielder on a free transfer.

Dortmund could also look to do that if they sense there’s a chance a big club, such as Arsenal, could beat them to the move.

Timber key and Arsenal told to watch his brother

Arsenal right-back Jurrien will be key to their title triumph if they get to that point, feels former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen, who also told they to keep watch of Quinten.

He said: “Jurrien Timber will be key if Arsenal do win the title. He’s a competitor. He’s versatile. He can play in different positions.

“Obviously, his brother is playing at Feyenoord, he is a very good player as well who Arsenal could keep an eye on.

“They’re good and I like Jurrien. He brings this bit of grit that Arsenal need, and on top of that, he’s obviously a very, very good player.”

Arsenal round-up: Gunners chasing Adeyemi

TEAMtalk is aware that Arsenal have entered the chase for Borussia Dortmund man Karim Adeyemi.

Contact has been made with his agent, after Manchester United did the same, though the Gunners seem to have a better chance at the signing given Adeyemi would prefer to move to London than Manchester.

Meanwhile, Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has detailed his thoughts on rumours that he could leave the club.

He said: “Coming back from such a complex surgery, it doesn’t make sense for me to leave Arsenal now.”