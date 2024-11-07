Arsenal have held talks with the agents of Sporting CP star Geovany Quenda, who is a confirmed target for Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

The 17-year-old has broken into the Sporting first team this season under soon-to-be Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim, and provided an assist against Man City on Tuesday.

We exclusively revealed on Wednesday that Bundesliga duo RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen have made approaches to Quenda’s agents, while Man Utd, Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Juventus have all shown interest in him.

Sources have now revealed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal have also approached Quenda’s agents to gauge his interest in a move to the Emirates.

The Gunners are unlikely to make Raheem Sterling’s loan permanent at the end of the season, meaning they’ll be in the market for a new right winger in the summer.

Quenda, who is considered one of the most promising youngsters in Sporting’s squad, is now on their radar and Arsenal have now shown concrete interest in signing him.

The teenager is under contract until 2027 and has a €100m (£84m / $104m) release clause in his deal. TEAMtalk understands that Sporting are determined to keep Quenda until at least the end of the season and in January a move is unlikely, but that could change next summer if a club makes a bid close to his exit clause.

READ MORE: One of Arteta’s biggest Arsenal signings admits he’s unhappy as star makes huge pledge over transfer links

Arsenal to rival Man Utd for Geovany Quenda – sources

The race for Quenda’s signature is still in its early stages but TEAMtalk sources suggest that Amorim would be keen on a reunion with him at Man Utd.

“I’ve already said everything I have to say about Quenda,” Amorim said on the winger. “He’s a very talented kid, very physically robust, very focused, with his feet firmly on the ground. That’s very important for a young player.

“That’s what I said at the start of the season. He got his chance and there was no chance to take it away, no doubt, nothing. I think he’s going to be a great player, but let’s give it time.”

Man City are also big admirers of Quenda and up until Arsenal’s approach, they were the Premier League side to have shown the most concrete interest in a transfer.

He looks set to play a key role for Sporting for at least the rest of the season and scouts from all of his suitors will keep a close eye on his performances, but so far they’ve been very impressed.

Sources close to Quenda’s entourage have informed TEAMtalk that the winger doesn’t feel pressure, approaches every game calmly and has a lot of confidence in himself and his abilities. Quenda is also very focused and is ‘obsessed’ with winning. He knows how to read the game and realise when to play freely and when to work hard for the team.

As mentioned, a move is unlikely for him in January due to Sporting’s reluctance to let him go, but we could see a bidding war for him next summer if he keeps up his current form.

Arsenal round-up: Kiwior transfer listed / Bundesliga centre-mid eyed

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell Jakub Kiwior in January after he has struggled for consistent game time this season.

Kiwior, 24, was signed in January 2023 as cover in the left-back position during an injury crisis for the Gunners. Arsenal signed Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna over the summer and he has moved ahead of Kiwior in the pecking order, who is reportedly becoming frustrated by his lack of opportunities.

Reports suggest that Arsenal are ready to allow Kiwior to leave in January but want to sell him permanently, rather than loan him out. They have slapped a €20m (£16.7m / £21.4m) price tag on his head and Inter Milan, as well as Villarreal have previously shown interest in him.

In other news, Mikel Arteta is keen on bringing in a new midfielder and Arsenal have reportedly identified Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson as a target.

Tottenham and Liverpool are also ‘very interested’ in Larsson, who Frankfurt would reluctantly sell him for €40m (£33.3m / $43m) in January, per reports.

DON’T MISS: Ranking EVERY Arsenal signing under Edu from worst to best after shock exit decision

IN FOCUS: Geovany Quenda, stats for Sporting this season

Quenda's stats so far in his debut Sporting season