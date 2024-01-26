Arsenal rival Tottenham for dazzling striker in sensational £75m transfer after scouting efforts

Arsenal have reportedly scouted RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda with a view to signing him in a deal which could cost £75million.

The Gunners have not been quite as proficient in front of goal as they would have liked to have been of late, particularly in terms of their strikers. Their main central attacker, Gabriel Jesus, has just three league goals this term.

His understudy, Eddie Nketiah, has five, yet isn’t afforded the chances to perform that he might feel he deserves.

For a club that’s looking to go a step further than their second-placed finish last term, the Gunners would expect more from their strikers.

As such, they’ve frequently been linked with some players who could come in and improve the goals output.

Big names such as Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney and Viktor Gyokeres have been linked.

However, for their own separate reasons, none of those players are going to be available for moves in the January window, and beyond then could still be difficult to snare.

So while the difficulty the Gunners might have in signing anybody in January might not be a massive problem, that could continue into the summer regarding those strikers.

Arsenal scout Tottenham target Openda

As such, they seem to have switched their attention to other dazzling forward talent.

HITC reports that the Gunners have scouted Leipzig man Openda of late. They are said to have watched him play against Bayer Leverkusen, during a 3-2 loss in which he scored.

That was his 12th league goal of the season, alongside four assists and four Champions League goals.

It’s said that Arsenal ‘may be willing to spend big’ to land a striker in the summer, and given they’re likely to be impressed by Openda, he could be that man.

Tottenham fearful of Arsenal interest

Local rivals Tottenham are also interested in Openda, as per reports in December.

However, it’s said they could be ‘left to fear’ interest from the Gunners in the striker.

Openda could reportedly command a fee of £75million, and it’s believed Arsenal might be more likely to lodge a bid in that region than Tottenham would.

Spurs might already be signing a striker at the end of the season if they’re impressed with Timo Werner, and might therefore not want to go for Openda.

That could leave Arsenal with an easier snare for a striker that could solve their problems in front of goal.

