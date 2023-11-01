Arsenal rocked by more Gabriel Jesus bad news as window of opportunity opens wider for Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal have suffered a major injury blow with leading striker Gabriel Jesus reportedly ruled out until December, giving Eddie Nketiah more chances to shine as a result.

It was thought that Brazilian Jesus was making significant progress in his recovery from a hamstring issue and could even have played in Sunday’s upcoming Premier League clash with Newcastle.

However, The Sun reports that the 26-year-old is now targeting a return to action in December instead, having missed the rout of Sheffield United and Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash with West Ham.

Jesus also looks set to miss the important Champions League ties with Sevilla and Lens at the Emirates.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form in Europe, scoring three goals across three appearances so far, which is in stark contrast to his poor Premier League form.

The former Manchester City frontman is expected to return to action on December 2, when Arsenal host Wolves in the Premier League.

Nketiah in sparkling form for Arsenal

In his absence, Nketiah is expected to be the central striker for Arsenal going forward. Indeed, he was handed that role for the game against the Hammers.

The England forward is fresh off of scoring his first ever Premier League hat-trick against the Blades last weekend.

However, there are still rumours he could be offloaded in January to make way for the arrival of Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

The Bees are demanding around £80m for their talismanic forward, who will be available again in the new year after his suspension by the FA for betting-related offences.

