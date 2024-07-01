Arsenal rocked as Real Madrid, PSG track Gunners superstar for summer transfer, with groundwork laid

William Saliba is on the radar of both Real Madrid and PSG

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly both keen on signing Arsenal star William Saliba this summer, after receiving information on the defender.

Saliba has been a transformative member of the Gunners side in the past couple of campaigns. While he is not the only reason they finished second in the Premier League in 2022/23 and 2023/24, it is of note that those are the only two seasons he’s played for them thus far.

In the initial stages of his first campaign, he looked to be exactly what Arsenal needed at the back, helping them surge to the top of the table.

That largely continued through the season, and when the Gunners slipped from first place at the back end given his absence through injury, it was all the more clear how important he was.

He did not miss a league game last season, and the north London outfit closed the gap to Manchester City to just two points.

Saliba is clearly one of Arsenal’s very best players, and they will know how important it is to keep him.

But they could suffer a struggle in doing so this summer.

Indeed, a pair of enormous European sides could put his place at Arsenal under threat.

Real Madrid, PSG keen on Saliba

According to Caught Offside, both Real Madrid and PSG are keen on the Gunners centre-back.

The former have Leny Yoro at the top of their centre-back wish list, but it’s said Saliba is now alongside him.

PSG, meanwhile, could let go of Milan Skriniar, and will be in the market for a new central defender.

It’s said both clubs have received information on Saliba, and thus are both keen on taking the next steps.

But whether that is possible is a different story.

Arsenal don’t want to sell

Indeed, the report states the Gunners have no intention to sell the Frenchman.

He is obviously a vital asset, and has just penned a new long-term deal at the Emirates.

Whether or not they are able to reject the advances of the cash-rich juggernauts remains to be seen, though.

It seems Arsenal are already planning to improve their back line, but with Saliba still at the club, as they have enquired about Italy international centre-back Riccardo Calafiori, according to Fabrizio Romano.

