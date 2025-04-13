Mikel Arteta has provided a worrying injury update on two key men ahead of Wednesday night’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid, while a third is also a major doubt for the game in Spain.

Both Thomas Partey and Jorginho suffered injuries in the 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday, just days before the second leg of their European quarter-final against the holders in Madrid.

Arsenal face the Spanish champions at The Bernabeu, looking to protect their 3-0 lead from the first leg and reach the semi-finals of the competition for the first time since the 2008/09 season.

Arteta has already confirmed that defender Ben White is an injury doubt for the match in Spain and says Partey and Jorginho may now miss it too.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw against Brentford at The Emirates, Arteta told a post-match press conference: “We didn’t expect the issue with Thomas that we had to take him out. And then for sure we didn’t expect what happened with Jorginho that we ended up playing with 10 men.

“[Partey] felt something so we didn’t want to take any risks.”

When quizzed more specifically about Partey’s injury and what exactly the problem was, Arteta said: “Something. We don’t know [if he will be fit for the Real Madrid game].

“I haven’t spoken to the doctors yet. So they will check him now and see how he is.”

Arteta Jorginho reveals nature of Jorginho injury

Asked if Jorginho had suffered an injury to his ribs, Arteta added: “It looks like it, I don’t exactly know. But yeah, the problem is breathing, so I’d say he could not carry on.’

While also speaking to the BBC about Jorginho’s injury, Arteta added: “He said he could not breathe properly so it might be to do with one of the ribs.

“It is strange because [he] normally carries on so that means it is something significant I think.”

Arteta was also asked about White in his post-match press conference, once again confirming that he’s a doubt for the game in Madrid as the Gunners look to book a clash with either PSG or Aston Villa in the last four.

“Again, we don’t know [if he will will be okay for Wednesday]. He could not be in condition to be in the squad today and be selected.

“So we have a few days but we’ll have to wait and see.”

While Arsenal are left sweating over a trio of stars ahead of the match, Real boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed an injury boost for the second leg.

Former Gunners loanee Dani Ceballos has returned to full fitness, having been one of Ancelotti’s most reliable performers this season. The attacking midfielder has been sidelined since late February after sustaining a hamstring injury against Real Sociedad but is in line to face his former club on Wednesday night.

