Arsenal sanction huge £200m-plus spend with £86m striker to headline multi-signing spree

Arsenal will spend heavily once again this summer

A second source has confirmed Arsenal will spend £200m-plus on new signings this summer, and a Gunners forward has been transfer-listed to help free up money and room to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to reports.

Arsenal spent in excess of £200m last summer when landing Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz in permanent deals. David Raya also joined, though initially on loan ahead of completing a permanent switch worth £27m.

The Gunners have taken further strides forward this term and look set to be bona fide challengers – and potentially winners – of the Premier League for many years to come.

However, rather than rest on their laurels, the Guardian reported on April 18 that sporting director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta will be given another mammoth transfer warchest to double down on the club’s progress.

They stated Arsenal will once again be given in the region of £200m to spend on new recruits. A separate report from Football Transfers on Monday has echoed this claim.

A series of fringe stars will be axed to help fund the spree. Football Transfers listed Cedric Soares, Nuno Tavares, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah as all being on the chopping block.

TEAMtalk exclusively learned on March 18 that Arsenal had told Nketiah and his camp that he’s free to find a new club.

A subsequent update from HITC revealed the Gunners will demand buying clubs stump up a minimum of £40m to sign the 24-year-old. As a homegrown player, the proceeds from Nketiah’s sale will represent pure profit on Arsenal’s books.

38-goal Gyokeres wanted

The Guardian listed Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres as a contender to take Arsenal’s forward line to the next level.

The Sweden international, 25, has scored an incredible 38 goals and provided 16 assists in just 45 matches this term.

Football Transfers take it a step further, stating Gyokeres has been installed as ‘the leading summer transfer priority for Arteta’s club’ – irrespective of position.

Gyokeres can be signed via a €100m/£86m release clause. The Swede was also scouted by Liverpool officials during Sporting’s 3-0 victory over Vitoria SC on Sunday, per HITC. Gyokeres bagged a brace in the contest.

Where else will Arsenal spend

Elsewhere, a new left-footed winger to replace Nelson and to finally provide adequate competition for Bukayo Saka is wanted.

The Guardian stated Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is in the Gunners’ sights. A fresh update from Football Insider has confirmed Olise is a wanted man at the Emirates.

Olise, 22, has returned 11 goal contributions in 14 Premier League matches this season. The Eagles ace can be signed via a release clause understood to be worth somewhere between £60m-£65m.

If Partey departs, a new central midfielder will also be required, as will a back-up to Raya if Aaron Ramsdale follows through with quitting the club.

