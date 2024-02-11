Arsenal scout TWO forwards at once in Prem clash, with £140m masterplan to complete Arteta attack

Arsenal sent scouts to take notes on both Ivan Toney and Pedro Neto when Brentford played Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday, a report has revealed.

Toney and Neto are long-term targets for Mikel Arteta’s side, who put six past West Ham on Sunday while pundits have been wondering if they need more quality in attack.

Centre-forward is a key area they could upgrade, in which regard Toney has been identified as a potential solution. The final year of his contract with Brentford is approaching, after all.

Neto is more of a winger, but he also played in a central attacking role in the match between Wolves and Brentford, which was a 2-0 win for the visitors.

When it comes to their wide options, Arsenal have been wondering if they need more strength in depth to protect regular starters like Bukayo Saka.

Now, they have made more detailed notes on Neto and Toney. The latter scored right in front of their scout’s eyes on Saturday, his third goal in four games since returning from a long ban.

Toney will be 28 years old by the time Arsenal can attempt to buy him, whereas Neto will be 24.

Wolves have their winger under contract at Molineux until 2027, so are under slightly less pressure to sell than Brentford with Toney, but both could be the subject of offers that test their resolve.

Could Arsenal bid for both targets?

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will be willing to bid for both players, or if they will be picking between one or the other.

They already have a range of useful options in attack, such as Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson.

In theory, some of those might have to make way if Arsenal bring in new signings. Nketiah and Nelson might be among their more marketable potential sacrifices, but both of the academy products still have contracts until 2027 and would have to agree to their own exits too.

To some extent, players like that might be playing for their futures between now and the end of the season, while Neto and Toney will be keen to keep proving they deserve a chance at a higher level.

Toney has never played for a club finishing higher than ninth in the Premier League (which happened last season with Brentford), while the highest Wolves have come with Neto among their ranks is seventh (back in his debut term).

Arsenal are obviously aiming higher after dreaming of the Premier League title but falling short last season.

Regardless of how their pursuit of the title goes this season, they will be keeping an eye on targets that could help them improve even more in the summer.

Neto, either side of a hamstring injury, has contributed 10 assists and three goals from 18 appearances this season. Like Saka, he plays primarily as a left-footed right-winger.

Sources have suggested he could cost £60m, whereas Toney’s price tag is closer to £80m.

