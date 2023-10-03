Arsenal scouts dazzled after Serie A side’s ‘idol’ tees up future transfer with impressive showing

Arsenal have ‘set their sights’ on signing a player who’s taking Fiorentina by storm, and the club’s scouts certainly got an eyeful while in attendance on Monday night, per a report.

The Gunners are one of only two Premier League sides to remain unbeaten after seven rounds of Premier League action. Tottenham are the other on the back of their controversial 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Sunday. Man City relinquished their unbeaten record when falling in a shock 2-1 defeat to Wolves at Molineux.

Arsenal spent heavily over the summer in the hopes of breaking Man City’s stranglehold on English domestic football. However, a club like the Gunners must always have one eye on the future.

The transfer market is where that statement is most often borne out and according to a report from Italy, Arsenal have fixed their gaze on a Fiorentina sensation.

Right-back Michael Kayode is the player in question, with the 19-year-old making a serious impression this season.

Kayode has started three of Fiorentina’s seven Serie A matches this term including their last outing against Cagliari on Monday night.

According to FirenzeViola.it, Arsenal were among a cluster of teams who has scouts in attendance last night.

Kayode was the player under observation and the youngster helped his side keep a clean sheet in a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Kayode has reportedly taken giant strides forward in his early showings this season and is already labelled an ‘idol’ among the Fiorentina fanbase.

Arsenal scouts are understood to have been impressed with Kayode’s showing and the defender is now in the club’s mind for a future transfer.

With Kayode attracting widespread attention, it’s claimed Fiorentina will now commence efforts to ward off the transfer vultures.

Indeed, Kayode is under contract until 2025 and Fiorentina have a club option for an extra 12 months.

However, in lieu of his stellar displays, Fiorentina’s ‘iron will’ is to tie Kayode down to a new and improved contract that better reflects his growing influence on the team.

How much Kayode might cost if Arsenal were to thunder in with an approach isn’t stated in the piece.

Kayode has represented Italy at Under-19 level and scored the winner in the U19s European Championships final on July 16.

