Arsenal seal Rangers coup as key Ibrox talent spotter agrees to make Emirates switch

Arsenal look to have sealed an important backroom signing with the addition of Rangers talent spotter Phil Cowen, according to reports.

The Ibrox head of talent ID is said to have quit his role after two years with the Scottish Premiership side and will be heading to The Emirates instead.

Football Insider reports that Cowen has informed Rangers of his decision after accepting an offer from Arsenal to head their academy scouting department.

Cowen has plenty experience within that field having worked for Rangers In The Community as an academy executive and scout for 15 years.

The Ibrox club are renowned for producing young talent, with the likes of Leon King coming through and making more than 30 first-team appearances for the club.

Alex Lowry is another who has come through, although he is currently starring with Hearts on loan.

Northern Ireland Ross McCausland, 20, is also set to be handed a new contract to keep him at the club beyond the summer of 2024, having made a big impression with the first team.

And with the Ibrox recruitment at senior level not going quite so well in recent campaigns, bringing through their own talent has been key to Rangers.

And that is where Cowen has made a big impact for a club who have lost plenty of talent on and off the pitch in recent times.

Prized assets Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent both left over the summer when their contracts expired, while the club also lost director of football Ross Wilson to Rangers are still to replace him.

Indeed, Michael Beale led the search for new signings over the summer and brought in nine new names. However, it’s fair to say that the new additions have not really shown that much so far, with Gers currently seven points behind leaders Celtic in the table.

Beale has also been shown the door after losing three of his eight league games in charge this season, as well as crashing out of Champions League qualifying. He has since been replaced by Philippe Clement.

